Global Anime Market is Anticipated to be Valued at a Revenue of US$ 25.62 Bn in 2022 & is Expected to Grasp US$ 52.99 Billion by 2032, at a Steady CAGR of 7.5% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del: , Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global anime market size is anticipated to prompt at a robust pace with a CAGR of around 7.5% from 2022 to 2032. The global market is expected to be valued at around US$ 25.62 billion in 2022 and is expected to grasp US$ 52.99 billion by 2032. The growth of the market is being influenced by the growing preference for application games as a result of fast internet distribution. Furthermore, Japanese anime content has drastically become more popular, and its sales are surging worldwide.



According to the Future Market Insights analysis, the historical evaluation of the anime market was estimated at US$ 16.60 billion in 2017–2021. According to recent data, the global anime market has recently experienced exponential growth, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. The global pandemic has been a significant factor in the present consumption of different media which is propelling the global demand for the anime market.

The popularity of the anime sector is expected to propel its growth over the assessment period owing to its rising trend of millennials consuming anime content. Vendors are presently creating more personalized content as a result of the surging demand from abroad. In addition to that, modern developments in computer animation techniques are among the recent trends in the anime industry. The rising popularity of Japanese comic books is another significant trend driving growth potential.

Anime entertainment is rapidly gaining traction all over the world and live entertainment opportunities combined with online broadcasting of such content are anticipated to bolster growth in the market. Anime artists are focusing their efforts on creating high-quality anime content with increased audio and high-resolution properties. The growth of the anime market is also attributed to the surge in the prevalence of anime production houses and filmmakers combined with a rise in the popularity of media programs and consumer spending on online shows.

The surging trend of anime is expected to propel over the forecast period owing to the recent increasing pattern that has developed over the recent years. In addition to that, a reasonable portion of the surging demand is attributed to the streaming services like Netflix starting to release anime on their platforms, which is opening up new opportunities for the anime markets.

Over recent years, prominent businesses like Netflix operate outside of the bubble due to which they welcome foreign animations. This end effect is increasing the popularity around the globe for nearly anything anime related.

Over recent years, anime has become more prevalent on numerous streaming services and some of these services cater specially to anime. According to the analysis done by Future Market Insights, it is highly unlikely that the popularity of anime would decline anytime soon.

Netflix has recently made anime more approachable by building an audience outside of its own country. Moreover, the advancements in the newest technologies include the Internet of Things (IoT), Virtual Reality (VR) , Augmented Reality (AR) , and Artificial Intelligence (AI), among others. Utilizing emerging technology has allowed anime creators to cut production expenditures.

Owing to the recent technological advancements with cutting edge and smart gadgets such as smartphones and other mobile devices are progressively being released on the market. The younger generation is now able to purchase the latest smartphones and various other technologies owing to increased disposable income levels.

The global anime market is characterized by fierce competition and various participants. The surge in merchandising and licensing profits is especially fueled by the rising number of creative content owners who are licensing their video game and anime productions in order to select a number of distributors and manufacturers.

Prominent companies in the anime market are actively utilizing cutting-edge technology in order to reduce production costs and experiment with novel storyboarding processes. Some key market players are concentrating on adding cutting-edge hardware to enhance their powers. Key market participants are embracing cutting-edge technologies to offer audiences an immersive experience and achieve a competitive advantage, including 3D, blockchain, machine learning, AI, and VR.

Key Segments in the Anime Market

By Application:

T.V.

Movie

Video

Internet Distribution

Merchandising

Music

Pachinko

Live Entertainment

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) regional market is expected to surge at a considerable CAGR throughout the period of the increasing fan base in this region for anime content. As per the estimations, there are no signs of a slowdown in the sales of anime-related products and entertainment like comic books and video games.

