Blood Platelets Market worth $7bn by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

The global blood platelets market value is poised to surpass USD 7 billion by 2030. According to a recent report by Global Market Insights Inc.



Rising prevalence of surgeries comprising orthopedic procedures is a major driving force behind the market progress. Platelets play an important role in hemostasis, especially following medical procedures such as cardiac surgery, and cesarean delivery. Heavy bleeding post such surgeries elevates the risk of post-operative mortality and morbidity, which is fueling product revenue.



Rising occurrences of hemophilia to bolster the demand for transfusions

Blood platelets market from hemophilia segment held over USD 439 million valuation in 2021. The growing occurrence of hemophilia bleeding disorder and increasing awareness regarding disease treatment is driving segment trends. The increasing cases are augmenting the need for platelet transfusions, positively impacting market gains.

Disease screening initiatives to fuel hospitals segment revenues

Blood platelets market from hospitals segment is emerging as preferred healthcare provider in the field due to the enhanced disease screening initiatives they offer. Hospital blood banks are emphasizing on platelet inventory management based on platelet screening as a quality improvement initiative. Higher capabilities give hospitals the ability to offer enhanced outcomes, which is surging patient preference towards the segment. A higher ratio of the global patient demographic still prefers hospitals for treatment, especially across developing economies, which majorly shapes segment growth.

Strong presence of leading industry players to shape North America market value

North America blood platelets market accounted for over 28% business share in 2021, owing to the rising demand for blood platelets in the region. In addition, the presence of leading industry giants such as America’s Blood Centers, and Blood Centers of America among others foster the regional outlook. These players are focusing on the adoption of novel technologies to benefit the patient pool.

Mergers and acquisitions to define the competitive landscape

The list of leading blood platelets industry players include the likes of the Italian Red Cross, OneBlood, and Spanish Red Cross among others. The industry has been witnessing a trend of geographical expansion through mergers and acquisitions.

