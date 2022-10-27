Little Tikes® Introduces Newest, Hottest Toys Available for the Upcoming Holiday Season

HUDSON, OHIO and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Little Tikes Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of MGA Entertainment (MGA), one of the world’s largest and fastest growing privately held toy and entertainment companies, is proud to share new products from its parent-trusted and kid-loved brand, Little Tikes®, just in time for the holiday shopping season.

Still headquartered in Hudson, Ohio, Little Tikes has established itself as a trusted, household name with a history of active and imaginative play for more than 50 years. Acquired by MGA in 2006, Little Tikes continues to grow and create innovative toys, while also remaining true to the products that families have known and loved.

“Families who grew up with Little Tikes know it’s a brand they can trust, and parents and grandparents are inspired by memories from their own childhood while picking the perfect gift for the newest generation of little ones,” said Isaac Larian, Founder and CEO of MGA Entertainment. “We’re proud to introduce innovative new products to consumers for this holiday season that continue a lasting legacy for the brand, from interactive playsets to learning toys to outdoor and ride on vehicles.”

For the December holidays, parents and gift-givers alike can look to Little Tikes for the ultimate gifts that emphasize imagination, education, and engagement. In fact, a recent survey conducted on behalf of MGA found that around 25 percent of Americans aim to earn the title of the “ultimate gift giver” when buying and giving gifts. The new products to kick-off the holiday shopping season include:

Coming November 15:

Little Tikes® Magic Workshop™: Available online November 15, 2022, and in-stores at Walmart on December 1, 2022, Little Tikes is entering the world of magical roleplay with their first venture into the fantasy space! Little Tikes Magic Workshop lets children enter a world filled with potions, spells, singing, laughter, and more. Just follow along the easy-to-use spell book and add the enchanted ingredients to mix up the perfect potion.

Available Now:

Little Tikes® Glowstick Scooter™: Riding is more fun when there's a light show. The three-wheel scooter features a colorful glowstick column that lights up as kids ride faster, rewarding them with a special light show when they reach maximum speed. This lean-to-turn scooter helps kids develop their motor skills, and the lightweight frame makes it easy to carry and store. The adjustable handlebar lets kids keep riding as they continue to grow.

Crazy Fast™ 4-in-1 Dunk’n, Stunt’n, Game’n Set: The sturdy packaging unfolds into a unique 4-in-1 playset for Basketball, Rings of Fire, Cornhole, and Arcade Launch. The collectible pull-back cars can race up to 50 feet at crazy fast speeds and look like the real vehicles kids see every day, which make for more imaginative play.

Little Tikes® Learn & Play™ 100 Words Spell & Spin Pencil: The hands-on, interactive play pencil allows children to turn giant letters to spell out 100 different words. Develop vocabulary skills while searching the easy-to-follow spelling notebook for words to spell. After selecting a word, simply press the pencil tip to hear the word come to life with its accompanying sound. This is a great way to start young children on an educational, spelling adventure.

Little Tikes® 2-in-1 Buildin’ to Learn Motor/Wood Shop™: Kids will want to stay in the shop for hours thanks to the dual-sided workshop and two-way play set. One side is an auto and motor shop, and the other is a wood shop. Just flip it over to change the play. Kids can develop hand-eye coordination and enhance their motor skills and imagination while pretending to drill, hammer, fix, and build. There is plenty of storage for the 50+ realistic accessories, which makes for a lot of fun and easy clean up.

Little Tikes® Real Wood Stack ‘n Style Dollhouse: This realistic dollhouse comes with 14 accessories that allows children to design and personalize their dream home in multiple combinations.

Baby Builders™ - Explore Together Blocks™: This set comes with 16 large blocks that are easy for even the smallest hands to hold, build, and play with. It features a unique design that allows them to be compatible with most leading junior block brands and will work with what you already have and what you buy next. Soon enough, your little builder will be creating anything they can imagine.

Dino Dune Buggy™ 12V Electric Power Ride On: Little explorers and adventure lovers will enjoy outdoor play as they learn how to drive this ride on, which includes a steering wheel with working horn that creates an immersive driving experience. This two-seater powered vehicle includes a portable rechargeable battery, adjustable seats, and seat belts to ensure safety, and assembly has never been easier! Let them start the car and cruise around!

Little Tikes products are available at Walmart, Amazon, and Target. To learn more about Little Tikes, visit https://www.littletikes.com and engage with the brand on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the world's fastest growing and largest privately held toy and entertainment companies. Headquartered in Chatsworth, Calif. and with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Shadow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™, Mermaze Mermaidz™ Color Change, Micro Games of America™, Baby Born® Surprise and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check us out at LinkedIn or Twitter.

