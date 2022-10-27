West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Net Income for the Third Quarter Of 2022, Declares Quarterly Dividend

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA; the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, today reported third quarter 2022 net income of $11.6 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, compared to third quarter 2021 net income of $12.7 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share. For the first nine months of 2022, net income was $37.5 million, or $2.23 per diluted common share, compared to $37.7 million, or $2.25 per diluted common share, for the first nine months of 2021. On October 26, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend is payable on November 23, 2022, to stockholders of record on November 9, 2022.



David Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “Our company had another strong quarter. Our credit quality remains pristine and we continue to see opportunities for high quality loan growth, although at a slower pace than we experienced the last few quarters. We remain diligent in monitoring and managing our credit quality as we anticipate increasing economic challenges as the Federal Reserve aggressively seeks to reduce inflation by raising interest rates. Our bankers are working hard every day to assist our customers and communities in navigating the current economic and interest rate uncertainties. For the fifth consecutive quarter end, we had no loans greater than 30 days past due.”

David Nelson added, “While the yield on our loan portfolio is increasing, changes in liquidity and competitive deposit pricing, resulting from volatility and uncertainty in the interest rate environment, has put upward pressure on our cost of funds. Our capital position is strong and we remain focused on our highly successful core business model to continue building shareholder value.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Return on Average Equity 21.01 % Return on Average Assets 1.32 % Efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) 43.16 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.01 %

Third Quarter 2022 Compared to Second Quarter 2022 Overview

No provision for loan losses was recorded in the third quarter of 2022, compared to a negative provision for loan losses of $1.75 million in the second quarter of 2022. The negative provision in the second quarter of 2022 was due primarily to the reversal of a specific reserve on an impaired loan. The impaired loan, which had a specific reserve of $2.5 million, was settled in the second quarter of 2022 resulting in a charge-off of $451 thousand.



The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.97 percent at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.99 percent at June 30, 2022. There were no loans greater than 30 days past due at September 30, 2022, for the fifth consecutive quarter. Nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2022 consisted of one loan with a balance of $329 thousand.



Loan swap fees of $835 thousand were recorded in the third quarter of 2022, compared to none in the second quarter of 2022.



Loans increased $41.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, or 6.3 percent annualized.



Deposits decreased $19.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. Included in deposits were brokered deposits totaling $258.1 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $196.5 million at June 30, 2022.



The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 43.16 percent for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 41.96 percent for the second quarter of 2022.



Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 2.78 percent for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 2.93 percent for the second quarter of 2022. Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $23.0 million, compared to $24.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. The rising cost of deposits and borrowed funds and the change in mix of liabilities has increased interest expense faster than the increase in the interest income from loan repricing and loan growth.



The tangible common equity ratio was 5.65 percent at September 30, 2022, a decrease of 43 basis points compared to 6.22 percent at June 30, 2022 due to continued decline in the market value of the securities portfolio resulting from rising interest rates, which negatively impacts accumulated other comprehensive income.

Third Quarter 2022 Compared to Third Quarter 2021 Overview

Loans increased $254.6 million at September 30, 2022, or 10.8 percent, compared to September 30, 2021.



Deposits increased $85.9 million at September 30, 2022, compared to September 30, 2021. Included in deposits were brokered deposits totaling $258.1 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $103.0 million at September 30, 2021.



Borrowed funds increased to $460.3 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $202.5 million at September 30, 2021. The increase included $58.9 million in subordinated notes that were issued in June 2022, $33.8 million in long-term debt that was issued in December 2021 and $165.1 million in federal funds purchased.



The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 43.16 percent for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 39.41 percent for the third quarter of 2021. Salaries and benefits were higher in the third quarter of 2022, compared to the third quarter of 2021, due to a higher number of full-time equivalent employees and annual compensation adjustments.



Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 2.78 percent for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 3.06 percent for the third quarter of 2021. Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $23.0 million, compared to $24.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. Net interest income in the third quarter of 2021 included $1.6 million of PPP loan interest income, compared to $101 thousand in the third quarter of 2022. In 2022, the rising cost of deposits and borrowed funds and the change in mix of liabilities has increased interest expense faster than the increase in the interest income from loan repricing and loan growth.



The Company filed its report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. Please refer to that document for a more in-depth discussion of the Company’s financial results. The Form 10-Q is available on the Investor Relations section of West Bank’s website at www.westbankstrong.com.

About West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services, and trust services for small- to medium-sized businesses and consumers. West Bank has six offices in the Des Moines, Iowa metropolitan area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota in the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud.

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) As of CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 58,342 $ 26,174 $ 21,896 $ 17,555 $ 30,922 Federal funds sold 1,049 766 122,359 175,270 1,547 Securities available for sale, at fair value 671,752 731,970 797,912 758,822 763,397 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 18,350 15,532 10,269 9,965 11,544 Loans 2,614,145 2,573,129 2,485,366 2,456,196 2,359,567 Allowance for loan losses (25,418 ) (25,434 ) (27,623 ) (28,364 ) (28,098 ) Loans, net 2,588,727 2,547,695 2,457,743 2,427,832 2,331,469 Premises and equipment, net 44,592 41,807 40,898 34,568 33,287 Bank-owned life insurance 44,318 44,072 43,836 43,609 43,376 Other assets 90,387 66,775 52,156 32,580 34,158 Total assets $ 3,517,517 $ 3,474,791 $ 3,547,069 $ 3,500,201 $ 3,249,700 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits $ 2,822,847 $ 2,842,451 $ 3,091,252 $ 3,016,005 $ 2,736,923 Federal funds purchased 204,500 133,000 — 2,880 39,380 Other borrowings 255,789 255,751 196,954 196,986 163,116 Other liabilities 35,617 27,400 22,383 24,002 57,905 Stockholders’ equity 198,764 216,189 236,480 260,328 252,376 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,517,517 $ 3,474,791 $ 3,547,069 $ 3,500,201 $ 3,249,700 For the quarter ended AVERAGE BALANCES September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Assets $ 3,475,894 $ 3,503,686 $ 3,544,564 $ 3,421,020 $ 3,325,522 Loans 2,579,862 2,537,152 2,449,521 2,379,872 2,337,355 Deposits 2,864,648 3,002,535 3,067,019 2,964,585 2,874,005 Stockholders’ equity 219,065 222,731 255,130 255,224 251,770





WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) As of ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Loan mix: Commercial $ 526,336 $ 475,704 $ 466,874 $ 492,815 $ 491,344 Real estate: Construction, land and land development 341,549 390,137 388,424 359,258 325,655 1-4 family residential first mortgages 69,991 69,829 65,978 66,216 63,881 Home equity 10,271 8,564 9,213 8,422 8,993 Commercial 1,661,907 1,627,150 1,555,001 1,530,218 1,471,170 Consumer and other 7,884 5,912 4,068 3,797 3,698 2,617,938 2,577,296 2,489,558 2,460,726 2,364,741 Net unamortized fees and costs (3,793 ) (4,167 ) (4,192 ) (4,530 ) (5,174 ) Total loans $ 2,614,145 $ 2,573,129 $ 2,485,366 $ 2,456,196 $ 2,359,567 Less allowance for loan losses (25,418 ) (25,434 ) (27,623 ) (28,364 ) (28,098 ) Net loans $ 2,588,727 $ 2,547,695 $ 2,457,743 $ 2,427,832 $ 2,331,469 ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS Deposit mix: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 712,722 $ 690,335 $ 710,697 $ 720,136 $ 713,076 Interest-bearing demand 469,257 472,919 554,235 548,242 458,165 Savings and money market 1,252,694 1,360,020 1,632,690 1,550,636 1,379,321 Time 388,174 319,177 193,630 196,991 186,361 Total deposits $ 2,822,847 $ 2,842,451 $ 3,091,252 $ 3,016,005 $ 2,736,923 ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS Borrowings mix: Federal funds purchased $ 204,500 $ 133,000 $ — $ 2,880 $ 39,380 Subordinated notes, net 79,303 79,265 20,468 20,465 20,462 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 125,000 125,000 125,000 125,000 125,000 Long-term debt 51,486 51,486 51,486 51,521 17,654 Total borrowings $ 460,289 $ 388,751 $ 196,954 $ 199,866 $ 202,496 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Common stock 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 Additional paid-in capital 31,152 30,283 29,421 30,183 29,536 Retained earnings 262,776 255,334 246,827 237,782 229,845 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (98,164 ) (72,428 ) (42,768 ) (10,637 ) (10,005 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity $ 198,764 $ 216,189 $ 236,480 $ 260,328 $ 252,376





WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) For the Quarter Ended CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 28,102 $ 24,848 $ 23,286 $ 24,179 $ 24,229 Securities: Taxable 3,147 3,090 2,889 2,590 2,412 Tax-exempt 890 892 858 829 762 Federal funds sold 30 67 82 66 82 Total interest income 32,169 28,897 27,115 27,664 27,485 Interest expense: Deposits 6,289 3,146 2,151 2,055 2,021 Federal funds purchased 655 157 — 1 2 Subordinated notes 1,106 394 248 254 254 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 649 635 630 656 656 Long-term debt 466 326 258 96 66 Total interest expense 9,165 4,658 3,287 3,062 2,999 Net interest income 23,004 24,239 23,828 24,602 24,486 Provision for loan losses — (1,750 ) (750 ) — — Net interest income after provision for loan losses 23,004 25,989 24,578 24,602 24,486 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 553 585 580 603 589 Debit card usage fees 498 507 472 505 490 Trust services 780 622 629 633 695 Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance 246 236 227 233 230 Loan swap fees 835 — — 24 — Realized securities gains, net — — — — 11 Other income 364 328 481 350 386 Total noninterest income 3,276 2,278 2,389 2,348 2,401 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 6,578 6,410 6,298 5,928 6,018 Occupancy 1,315 1,242 1,086 1,532 1,203 Data processing 644 656 624 630 616 FDIC insurance 127 289 337 460 528 Professional fees 250 202 217 183 212 Director fees 209 222 168 184 176 Other expenses 2,335 2,245 1,932 2,954 1,959 Total noninterest expense 11,458 11,266 10,662 11,871 10,712 Income before income taxes 14,822 17,001 16,305 15,079 16,175 Income taxes 3,220 4,334 3,121 3,169 3,469 Net income $ 11,602 $ 12,667 $ 13,184 $ 11,910 $ 12,706 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.70 $ 0.76 $ 0.80 $ 0.72 $ 0.77 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.69 $ 0.75 $ 0.78 $ 0.71 $ 0.76





WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) For the Nine Months Ended CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 76,236 $ 71,406 Securities: Taxable 9,126 5,952 Tax-exempt 2,640 2,032 Federal funds sold 179 226 Total interest income 88,181 79,616 Interest expense: Deposits 11,586 5,893 Federal funds purchased 812 4 Subordinated notes 1,748 754 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,914 2,288 Long-term debt 1,050 220 Total interest expense 17,110 9,159 Net interest income 71,071 70,457 Provision for loan losses (2,500 ) (1,500 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 73,571 71,957 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,718 1,749 Debit card usage fees 1,477 1,443 Trust services 2,031 2,038 Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance 709 690 Loan swap fees 835 42 Realized securities gains, net — 51 Other income 1,173 1,368 Total noninterest income 7,943 7,381 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 19,286 17,298 Occupancy 3,643 3,630 Data processing 1,924 1,835 FDIC insurance 753 1,358 Professional fees 669 763 Director fees 599 581 Other expenses 6,512 6,044 Total noninterest expense 33,386 31,509 Income before income taxes 48,128 47,829 Income taxes 10,675 10,132 Net income $ 37,453 $ 37,697 Basic earnings per common share $ 2.25 $ 2.28 Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.23 $ 2.25





WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended COMMON SHARE DATA September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Earnings per common share (basic) $ 0.70 $ 0.76 $ 0.80 $ 0.72 $ 0.77 $ 2.25 $ 2.28 Earnings per common share (diluted) 0.69 0.75 0.78 0.71 0.76 2.23 2.25 Dividends per common share 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.24 0.24 0.75 0.70 Book value per common share(1) 11.94 12.99 14.22 15.73 15.24 Closing stock price 20.81 24.34 27.21 31.07 30.03 Market price/book value(2) 174.29 % 187.37 % 191.35 % 197.52 % 197.05 % Price earnings ratio(3) 7.49 % 7.98 % 8.39 % 10.88 % 9.83 % Annualized dividend yield(4) 4.81 % 4.11 % 3.68 % 3.89 % 3.20 % REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS Consolidated: Total risk-based capital ratio 12.34 % 12.53 % 10.72 % 10.89 % 11.12 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 9.72 9.81 9.81 9.92 10.11 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 8.85 8.59 8.39 8.49 8.51 Common equity tier 1 ratio 9.11 9.17 9.16 9.24 9.40 West Bank: Total risk-based capital ratio 13.38 % 13.62 % 11.88 % 12.10 % 11.18 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.60 12.81 10.98 11.13 10.17 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.47 11.22 9.39 9.53 8.56 Common equity tier 1 ratio 12.60 12.81 10.98 11.13 10.17 KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS Return on average assets(5) 1.32 % 1.45 % 1.51 % 1.38 % 1.52 % 1.43 % 1.56 % Return on average equity(6) 21.01 22.81 20.96 18.51 20.02 21.57 20.98 Net interest margin(7)(13) 2.78 2.93 2.85 3.00 3.06 2.85 3.07 Yield on interest-earning assets(8) 3.87 3.49 3.24 3.36 3.43 3.53 3.47 Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.45 0.73 0.52 0.50 0.51 0.90 0.55 Efficiency ratio(9)(13) 43.16 41.96 40.14 43.32 39.41 41.75 40.08 Non-performing assets to total assets(10) 0.01 0.01 0.25 0.26 0.28 ALLL ratio(11) 0.97 0.99 1.11 1.15 1.19 Loans/total assets 74.32 74.05 70.07 70.17 72.61 Loans/total deposits 92.61 90.53 80.40 81.44 86.21 Tangible common equity ratio(12) 5.65 6.22 6.67 7.44 7.77

(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

(2) Closing stock price divided by book value per common share.

(3) Closing stock price divided by annualized earnings per common share (basic).

(4) Annualized dividend divided by period end closing stock price.

(5) Annualized net income divided by average assets.

(6) Annualized net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.

(7) Annualized tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(8) Annualized tax-equivalent interest income on interest-earning assets divided by average interest-earning assets.

(9) Noninterest expense (excluding other real estate owned expense and write-down of premises) divided by noninterest income (excluding net securities gains/losses and gains/losses on disposition of premises and equipment) plus tax-equivalent net interest income.

(10) Total nonperforming assets divided by total assets.

(11) Allowance for loan losses divided by total loans.

(12) Common equity less intangible assets (none held) divided by tangible assets.

(13) A non-GAAP measure.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This report contains references to financial measures that are not defined in GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the Company’s presentation of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis and the presentation of the efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis, excluding certain income and expenses. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to analyze and evaluate the Company’s financial performance. These measures are considered standard measures of comparison within the banking industry. Additionally, management believes providing measures on a FTE basis enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be considered an alternative to the Company’s GAAP results. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis and efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis.

(in thousands) As of and for the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Reconciliation of net interest income and net interest margin on a FTE basis to GAAP: Net interest income (GAAP) $ 23,004 $ 24,239 $ 23,828 $ 24,602 $ 24,486 $ 71,071 $ 70,457 Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 270 326 329 397 306 925 805 Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP) 23,274 24,565 24,157 24,999 24,792 71,996 71,262 Average interest-earning assets 3,322,522 3,362,313 3,432,114 3,309,625 3,212,283 3,371,915 3,099,066 Net interest margin on a FTE basis (non-GAAP) 2.78 % 2.93 % 2.85 % 3.00 % 3.06 % 2.85 % 3.07 % Reconciliation of efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis to GAAP: Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP) $ 23,274 $ 24,565 $ 24,157 $ 24,999 $ 24,792 $ 71,996 $ 71,262 Noninterest income 3,276 2,278 2,389 2,348 2,401 7,943 7,381 Adjustment for realized securities gains, net — — — — (11 ) — (51 ) Adjustment for losses on disposal of premises and equipment, net — 9 18 55 — 27 29 Adjusted income 26,550 26,852 26,564 27,402 27,182 79,966 78,621 Noninterest expense 11,458 11,266 10,662 11,871 10,712 33,386 31,509 Efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis (non-GAAP)(2) 43.16 % 41.96 % 40.14 % 43.32 % 39.41 % 41.75 % 40.08 %

(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21 percent, adjusted to reflect the effect of the nondeductible interest expense associated with owning tax-exempt securities and loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results, as it enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources.

(2) The efficiency ratio expresses noninterest expense as a percent of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and noninterest income, excluding specific noninterest income and expenses. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the Company's financial performance. It is a standard measure of comparison within the banking industry. A lower ratio is more desirable.

