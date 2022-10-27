KULR Technology Partners With Gamma Technologies

KULR to Integrate Gamma Technologies’ GT-SUITE Multi-Scale Multi-Physics Simulation Platform into the Company's Holistic Suite of Products and Services



Enhancement Allows KULR’s Engineering Team to Create Next Generation Battery Designs for the eVTOL and EV Markets

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading energy management platform accelerating the electrification of the circular economy, today announced a strategic partnership with Gamma Technologies , a global leader and innovator in multi-physics system simulation software.

Through the partnership, KULR will integrate Gamma Technologies’ GT-SUITE multi-scale, multi-physics analysis platform into the Company’s robust, holistic suite of products and services. GT-SUITE’s simulation capabilities enable engineering teams to create highly optimized, next generation battery designs, and in doing so, allows KULR to ensure its customers have access to state-of-the-art solutions.

“Analysis has always been the backbone of design improvement,” said KULR’s Director of Engineering, Dr. William Walker. “However, moving away from single physics models and into the realm of multi-physics models allows for endless possibilities when it comes to design improvement and product performance enhancement. KULR is excited to expand our capabilities with Gamma Technologies’ industry-leading simulation platform.”

“We are excited to be working with battery safety industry leader, KULR, as we focus in on the critical needs of the eVTOL industry,” said CRO of Gamma Technologies, Chris Walsh. “Modern rotorcraft designs have an extremely thermally demanding mission profile that includes power intensive flight segments for which deep analysis early in the design process is required.”

KULR will utilize GT’s electrochemical simulation solution, GT-AutoLion3D, on the GT-SUITE platform. The integrated solution will be used to deliver cell and pack-level aging and cycling models.

KULR recently participated in the 2022 GT Technical Conference, where Dr. Walker delivered a keynote lecture titled, “Test and Analysis-Driven Approach to Design of Safe and Reliable Battery Systems.”

About KULR Technology Group Inc.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) is a leading energy management platform offering proven solutions that play a critical role in accelerating the electrification of the circular economy. Leveraging a foundation in developing, manufacturing, and licensing next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems, KULR has evolved its holistic suite of products and services to enable its customers across disciplines to operate with efficiency and sustainability in mind. For more information, please visit https://www.kulrtechnology.com/ .

About Gamma Technologies Inc.

GT develops and licenses GT-SUITE, a leading multi-physics CAE simulation software. GT-SUITE includes a complete library of physics-based modeling templates covering fluid flow, thermal systems, mechanics, electrics, magnetics, chemistry, and controls. It supports the entire development cycle from concept to validation. GT-SUITE applications include a wide variety of engineering systems such as conventional and hybrid vehicles, powertrains, engines, motors, compressors, catalysts, acoustics, cooling, thermal management, HVAC, hydraulics, lubrication, multi-body mechanics and much more.

GT also develops GT-AutoLion, the leading lithium-ion battery simulation software used by battery suppliers and OEMs for both 1D and 3D battery analysis and design. It is a predictive, physics-based simulation tool that models battery electrochemical processes. The integration of GT-AutoLion and GT-PowerForge into GT-SUITE further enhances this leading platform for full xEV analysis. Additional information is available at www.gtisoft.com .

