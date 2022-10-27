eMagin Corporation Achieves AS9100 REV D and ISO 9001:2015 Certifications

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eMagin Corporation (NYSE American: EMAN), a leader in the development, design, and manufacture of high-resolution OLED microdisplays for AR/VR and other near-eye imaging products, today announced the completion of an audit by Eagle Certification Group, a certification body accredited by the ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB), to achieve AS9100 Rev D and ISO 9001:2015 certification for eMagin’s OLED design/development/production facility in Hopewell Junction, NY and design/development facility in Santa Clara, CA.



"The AS9100 certification is the standard by which all aerospace suppliers are measured and reflects the continuous improvement efforts and commitments made by our employees to deliver the highest quality products to our customers,” said Dr. Amal Ghosh, eMagin’s chief operating officer. “This certification highlights eMagin's focus on supporting the stringent requirements of the aerospace, aviation and defense industries, and builds upon our industry-leading expertise in OLED microdisplay manufacturing. These certifications strengthen eMagin’s competitive position and standardize our quality, reliability and safety processes across our aerospace and defense programs. Furthermore, we believe this certification, combined with improvements to our capital equipment and manufacturing processes, continue to make eMagin the supplier of choice for OLED microdisplays.”

AS9100 is an internationally recognized quality management system standard specific to the aerospace, aviation, and defense industries. The standard is widely supported and adhered to by major aerospace OEMs and is increasingly required by vendors within the supply chain.



AS9100 is managed by the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG) and is based on the ISO 9001:2015 global quality management standard and meets the quality requirements of the U.S. Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and the Federal Aviation Administration.

About EAGLE Certification Group/EAGLE Registrations, Inc.

Founded in 1994, EAGLE is an accredited third-party certification body that provides certification services for international food safety and quality management standards. We help clients maximize their management system to improve business results through conformance analysis and constructive feedback with a focus on continuous improvement, sustainability and customer satisfaction. EAGLE holds thousands of active certificates, employs more than 100 competent auditors and serves over 20 countries.



About eMagin Corporation

eMagin is the leader in OLED microdisplay technology, enabling the visualization of digital information and imagery for world-class customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets. The Company invents, engineers, and manufactures display technologies of the future and is the only manufacturer of OLED displays in the United States. eMagin's Direct Patterning Technology (dPd™) will transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, eMagin's microdisplays have been used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications. For more information, please visit www.emagin.com.