Software Effective Solutions Subsidiary MEDCANA (OTC: SFJW) Announces Successful Launch of Test Greenhouses for Microclimates and Genetics with Colombia Partner Firms

New Orleans, Louisiana, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software Effective Solutions Corporation (OTC: SFWJ) (“The Company”, “SFWJ”) subsidiary Medcana is pleased to announce the successful launch of test greenhouses for microclimates and genetics with five partner firms in Colombia, South America. With significantly better economics than the US and Canada, a central location for exportation to major markets, and prime cultivation characteristics, Colombia is believed by many to have significant cultivation advantages over other regions around the world.

According to Arcview Market Research, the cost to cultivate cannabis in Colombia is 60X less expensive than in Canada and 30X less than in the U.S.

José Gabriel Diaz, The Company’s CEO, states, “We have begun simultaneous testing in all five partner companies. The goal is to test microclimate, genetics, local pests, and any other factors that may affect the final design and selection of genetics. The plan is to have our partners run tests with desired strands and analyze initial results.”

“As well, the greenhouses are a very small fraction of the planned builds but allow us to test conditions and begin micro-testing genetics. The plan is to run one 90-day cycle and make sure the test parameters yield the expected results.”

Medcana partners will also be running tests in native soil for near-term open-air cultivation possibilities for the Company. For now, the greenhouses give Medcana and partners a controlled environment to ensure native soil results are accurate.

Software Effective Solutions/MedCana is a global infrastructure and holding company in the cannabis industry. The recent acquisition of a software company expanded the offering to provide traceability from plant to product. MedCana's initial focus is on developing clients and companies in Latin America, with an initial focus on Colombia and partnerships with laboratories, research facilities, and hospitals throughout the world.

“In order to build something right and well, we must go slow, analyze, and test all variables. We have done a phenomenal job with the initial analysis for infrastructure, with geological, hydrological, and environmental factors. Now we want to test further. All things matter, wind currents, small changes in humidity, soil, pests, we want to make sure all is analyzed and tested,” adds Diaz.



MedCana aims to build its Partner companies into one of the most advanced Cannabinoid production and processing organizations globally

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

www.medcana.net

info@medcana.co

