Oma Savings Bank Plc’s Financial reporting and AGM in 2023

Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp) will publish financial information in 2023 as follows:

6 February 2023 Financial Statements Release for 2022

2 May 2023 Interim Report January-March 2023

31 July 2023 Interim Report January-June 2023

30 October 2023 Interim Report January-September 2023

The 2022 Financial Statements, Report of the Board of Directors and Auditor's Report will be published in week 10. The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday 30 March in 2023. The Board of Directors will convene the Annual General Meeting separately.





Additional information:

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 330 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 35 branch offices and digital service channels to 160,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.