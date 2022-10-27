GPOPlus+ Signs Master Services Agreement with SurgePays

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA and BARTLETT, TN, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX ), a distribution company focused on independent and regional retailers with an ever growing product catalog, that uses the power of Group Purchasing to save businesses money, announced entering into a Master Services Agreement with SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG ), a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved.

GPOX and SurgePays have executed a Master Services Agreement for GPOX to bring more stores onto the SurgePays Network, utilizing the SurgePays POS System. In addition, GPOX will sell SurgePays products to its retailers, including the Surge Wireless ACP Broadband program. GPOX will also place their proprietary products onto the SurgePays Platform reaching over 8,000 retail partners.

The scope of the Master Services Agreement includes:

Appointment of GPOX as a Master Independent Sales Organization (ISO) to offer the SurgePays POS System to their member merchants. This will include providing retailers with cellular top-up capabilities as well as the full suite of SurgePays fintech services. GPOX will also be authorized to sell the Surge Wireless ACP Broadband program through its multiple distribution channels. Approval as a preferred merchant in a Master Sellers Agreement to offer GPOX products on the SurgePays Marketplace. GPOX will initially offer their proprietary CBD health and wellness products through DISTRO+ , GPOX’ distribution division, including the full line of Nutriumph Supplements, as well as Tech Armor Cellular Accessories.

Brett H. Pojunis , CEO of GPOX said "SURG is an amazing complimentary fit for GPOX. I'm a big fan of their business model and the opportunities that exist for both of our companies. The Surge Marketplace is fantastic as it simplifies how retailers make their purchases, provides unique financial products like their cellular top-up and ACP Broadband programs, which not only create additional revenue streams for GPOX, but also alleviate pains for consumers. While we continue to explore additional ways we can monetize each other's network, we increase our buying power that will save our customers money and pass those savings to the consumers who desperately need it today!

Brian Cox , CEO of SURG said, “I’m really excited about working with GPOX to expand the number of stores transacting on the SurgePays network. I’m especially looking forward to the revenue potential both companies can realize through this collaboration. We service the same market with similar thinking and leadership teams focused on expanding their company aggressively through sales. By putting together a suite of highly sought after products which are also profitable to the store owner, I think GPOX has built a solid foundation to support scalable hyper-growth and I'm glad to be a part of it.”

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities. SurgePhone Wireless provides mobile broadband to low-income consumers nationwide. SurgePays blockchain fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. Please visit SurgePays.com for more information.

About DISTRO+

We help retailers save money + simplify purchasing!

DISTRO+ is a Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) + distributor of premium products for the emerging specialty retailer sector and wholesalers. DISTRO+ proudly represents best-in-class brands focusing on nutraceuticals, hemp derived products including flower, prerolls, gummies, sublingual strips and more utilizing the latest compounds and ingredients such as HHC, Farm Bill Compliant Delta 8 and Delta 10, THC-O, THC-P, and Kratom. All of this is backed by a robust technology portal that gives our small and medium sized partners (we call them “Members”) the IT backbone to manage logistics, inventory, payments while shopping from real time product catalogs and inventory. Through the power of Group Purchasing, DISTRO+ offers its network competitive pricing with low MOQs that realize similar discounts as major retailers with large buying power. Visit DISTRO.Plus for more information.

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, GPOPlus+ (OTCQB: GPOX ) is a distribution company focused on independent and regional retailers with an ever growing product catalog, that uses the power of Group Purchasing to save businesses money, our Mission is to create value for our GPOX Members, partners, suppliers, and shareholders.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that include statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Company and its officers and managers, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to; inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company’s need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company’s products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can typically identify these forward-looking statements through use of words such as “may,” “will,” “can” “anticipate,” “assume,” “should,” “indicate,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “seek,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “point to,” “project,” “predict,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “potential,” and other similar words and expressions of the future. The Company expresses its expectations, beliefs and projections in good faith and believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, there is no assurance that these expectations, beliefs and projections will prove to have been correct. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to its operations and future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to its proposed operations, including the risk factors set forth herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results may vary significantly from those intended, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or planned. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any favorable forward-looking events discussed herein might not be realized and occur. The Company has no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting GPO Plus, Inc. GPOX, please refer to the Company’s recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contacts:

SurgePays Contact:

Jeremy Gies, President SurgePays Fintech

Email: jgies@surgepays.com

DISTRO+

Joseph Jaconi, President

Email: joe@distro.plus

GPOX Shareholder Success Team+ Investor Relation Contacts:

Brett H. Pojunis, CEO

Email: ir@gpoplus.com

Shareholder’s Line: 855.935.GPOX (4769)

