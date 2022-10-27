The First of Long Island Corporation Reports Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2022

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First of Long Island Corporation (Nasdaq: FLIC), the parent company of The First National Bank of Long Island, reported increases in net income and earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. In the highlights that follow, all comparisons are of the current three or nine-month period to the same period last year unless otherwise indicated.



THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Net Income and EPS were $12.5 million and $.55, respectively, versus $11.4 million and $.48

ROA and ROE were 1.14% and 12.84%, respectively, compared to 1.08% and 10.71%

Net interest margin was 2.97% versus 2.71%

Repurchased 209,579 shares at a cost of $4.1 million

NINE MONTH HIGHLIGHTS

Net Income and EPS were $37.0 million and $1.61, respectively, versus $34.1 million and $1.43

ROA and ROE were 1.17% and 12.57%, respectively, compared to 1.09% and 10.96%

Net interest margin was 2.95% versus 2.70%



Analysis of Earnings – Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Net income for the first nine months of 2022 was $37.0 million, an increase of $3.0 million, or 8.7%, versus the same period last year. The increase is primarily due to growth in net interest income of $8.5 million, or 10.7%, and noninterest income of $887,000, or 10.3%, excluding 2021 securities gains. These items were partially offset by increases in the provision for credit losses of $5.3 million, noninterest expense of $193,000 and income tax expense of $353,000.

The increase in net interest income reflects growth in interest income on loans of $6.8 million due to an increase in average loans outstanding of $283.9 million to $3.3 billion at September 30, 2022 and a decline in interest expense of $2.0 million related to the maturity and termination of the Bank’s interest rate swap in April 2022. Also contributing to the increase was a favorable shift in the mix of funding as an increase in average checking deposits of $136.2 million, or 10.4%, and a decline in average interest-bearing liabilities of $59.2 million, or 2.4%, resulted in average checking deposits comprising a larger portion of total funding. While the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined 10 basis points (“bps”) to .61% when comparing the nine-month periods, current funding costs are increasing due to higher market interest rates and competition.

Interest income on PPP loans declined $4.0 million to $1.1 million when comparing the first nine months of 2022 to the same period last year. Excluding PPP income, interest income on loans would have increased $10.8 million and the loan portfolio yield would have increased by 1 bp.

During the third quarter of 2022, we originated $130 million of loans with a weighted average rate of approximately 4.51% which includes $79 million of commercial mortgages at a weighted average rate of 4.62%. The mortgage loan pipeline was $68 million with a weighted average rate of 5.51% at September 30, 2022. The amount of originations during the quarter and the pipeline at quarter-end reflect lower demand for loans in the marketplace due to higher interest rates.

Net interest margin for the first nine months of 2022 was 2.95% versus 2.70% for the 2021 period which includes 9 bps and 14 bps, respectively, related to prepayment fees, late fees and PPP income. Significant increases in interest rates due to inflation are expected to adversely affect net interest income and margin which are largely dependent on changes in the yield curve and competitive and economic conditions.

The provision for credit losses increased $5.3 million when comparing the nine-month periods from a credit of $3.1 million in the 2021 period to a charge of $2.2 million in the 2022 period. The provision for the current nine-month period was mainly due to an increase in outstanding mortgage loans and charge-offs, partially offset by lower historical loss rates and changes in current and forecasted conditions.

The increase in noninterest income of $887,000, excluding $606,000 of gains on sales of securities in 2021, is primarily attributable to a final transition payment of $477,000 for the conversion of the Bank’s retail broker and advisory accounts. The increase also includes higher fees from merchant card services of $387,000 and income from bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) of $484,000. These amounts were partially offset by a decrease in investment services income of $610,000 as the shift to an outside service provider resulted in a revenue sharing agreement and less assets under management.

Noninterest expense increased $193,000 when comparing the nine-month periods. Noninterest expense in the 2021 period included charges of $1.2 million related to the 2021 branch optimization strategy. Excluding the branch optimization charges, the increase in operating expenses totaled $1.4 million which was attributable to higher salaries and benefits expense of $724,000, occupancy and equipment expense of $322,000 and other expense of $376,000. The salary and benefits increase includes recruiting of seasoned banking professionals, mid-year salary increases in 2022 and higher incentive and stock-based compensation expenses. The occupancy and equipment increase includes the costs of new branch locations on the east-end of Long Island and new corporate office space in Melville, N.Y. The increase in other expense includes higher marketing expense, relocation costs and other costs of operating the business.

Income tax expense increased $353,000 and the effective tax rate decreased from 20.2% to 19.5% when comparing the nine-month periods. The decrease in the effective tax rate is mainly due to the purchase of $20 million of BOLI in December 2021 and being in a capital tax position for New York State (“NYS”) and New York City (“NYC”) purposes. The increase in income tax expense is due to higher pre-tax earnings in the current nine-month period as compared to the 2021 period partially offset by the lower effective tax rate.

Analysis of Earnings – Third Quarter 2022 Versus Third Quarter 2021

Net income for the third quarter of 2022 of $12.5 million increased $1.0 million, or 9.1%, from $11.4 million earned in the same quarter of last year. The increase is mainly due to growth in net interest income of $3.7 million, or 13.7%, partially offset by an increase in the provision for credit losses of $2.5 million. The increase also reflects the aforementioned charges of $1.2 million in the 2021 quarter.

The increase in net interest income was primarily due to growth in interest income on loans of $4.1 million driven by higher outstanding balances and yields, partially offset by higher interest expense due to increases in the average balance and cost of interest-bearing liabilities of $75.1 million and 14 bps, respectively, as depositors increasingly seek higher returns due to rising market interest rates and competition. The increase in the provision for credit losses was primarily due to charges for current and forecasted economic conditions and net chargeoffs of $607,000 on five loans sold during the 2022 quarter. Also offsetting the increase in net interest income was an increase in salaries and benefits expense of $780,000 due to the same reasons discussed above with respect to the nine-month periods.

Analysis of Earnings – Third Quarter Versus Second Quarter 2022

Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was essentially unchanged as compared to the second quarter. Net interest income increased $563,000 substantially driven by higher average outstanding loan balances and higher loan yields. This increase was partially offset by higher interest expense due to increases in the average balance and cost of interest-bearing liabilities of $77.4 million and 21 bps, respectively, reflecting an increasing cost of funding the Bank’s assets. The provision for credit losses increased $363,000 when comparing the quarterly periods mainly due to economic conditions and higher net chargeoffs, partially offset by a decrease in loan originations in the third quarter. Salaries and employee benefits increased $547,000 due to lower deferred compensation and the same reasons discussed above with respect to the nine-month periods. Income tax expense decreased $345,000 due to a decrease in the effective tax rate from 19.8% in the second quarter to 18.0% in the third quarter and a decline in pre-tax earnings. The effective tax rate decreased because of the aforementioned NYS and NYC tax benefits.

Asset Quality

The Bank’s allowance for credit losses to total loans (reserve coverage ratio) was .94% on September 30, 2022 as compared to .93% at June 30, 2022 and .96% at December 31, 2021. The increase in the reserve coverage ratio during the third quarter was mainly due to current and forecasted economic conditions. Nonaccrual and modified loans and loans past due 30 through 89 days are at very low levels.

Capital

The Corporation’s capital position remains strong with a Leverage Ratio of approximately 9.75% on September 30, 2022. We repurchased 698,476 shares of common stock during the first nine months of 2022 at a cost of $13.9 million. We expect to continue common stock repurchases during the fourth quarter.

The Corporation’s ROE was 12.84% and 12.57% for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022, respectively, an increase when compared to 10.71% and 10.96%, respectively, for the same periods in 2021. The increases in ROE were due to higher net income for both periods as well as an increase in accumulated other comprehensive losses due to a significant increase in the net unrealized loss in the available-for-sale securities portfolio from higher interest rates. The losses in the available-for-sale securities portfolio, which reduced the average balance of stockholders’ equity, accounted for 1.42% and 1.00%, respectively, of the improvement in the ROE ratio when compared to the prior year periods. The unrealized loss also accounted for a $2.86 reduction in the Corporation’s book value per share of $15.87 at September 30, 2022. Based on the Corporation’s market value per share at September 30, 2022 of $17.24, the dividend yield is 4.9%.

Key Initiatives and Milestones

We continue focusing on strategic initiatives supporting the growth of our balance sheet with a profitable relationship banking business. Such initiatives include improving the quality of technology through continuing digital enhancements and IT system upgrades, optimizing our branch network across a larger geography, using new branding and “CommunityFirst” focus to improve name recognition, enhancing our website and social media presence including the promotion of FirstInvestments, and recruitment of experienced banking professionals to support our growth and technology initiatives. We also continue to focus on the areas of cybersecurity, environmental, social and governance practices.

October 1, 2022 marked the Bank’s 95th anniversary. Since 1927, we have been helping our clients succeed. After 95 years, we continue to be an important part of the communities we operate in and were recently recognized in the annual Piper Sandler Small-All Star Class of 2022 as one of the top 35 performing small-cap banks and thrifts in the country.

Forward Looking Information

This earnings release contains various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of that term as set forth in Rule 175 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are generally contained in sentences including the words “may” or “expect” or “could” or “should” or “would” or “believe” or “anticipate”. The Corporation cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause future results to vary from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, changing economic conditions; legislative and regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in interest rates; deposit flows and the cost of funds; demand for loan products; competition; changes in management’s business strategies; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in real estate values; and other factors discussed in the “risk factors” section of the Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). In addition, the current economic environment, characterized by a high rate of inflation and rising interest rates, presents significant financial and operational challenges for the Corporation, its customers and the communities it serves. These challenges are expected to adversely affect the Corporation’s results of operations and financial condition. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Corporation assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

For more detailed financial information please see the Corporation’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Form 10-Q will be available through the Bank’s website at www.fnbli.com on or about November 3, 2022, when it is electronically filed with the SEC. Our SEC filings are also available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)



9/30/22 12/31/21 (dollars in thousands) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,210 $ 43,675 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 664,221 734,318 Loans: Commercial and industrial 113,066 120,920 Secured by real estate: Commercial mortgages 1,942,214 1,736,612 Residential mortgages 1,233,005 1,202,374 Home equity lines 43,276 44,139 Consumer and other 1,642 991 3,333,203 3,105,036 Allowance for credit losses (31,347 ) (29,831 ) 3,301,856 3,075,205 Restricted stock, at cost 21,601 21,524 Bank premises and equipment, net 37,614 37,523 Right of use asset - operating leases 23,334 8,438 Bank-owned life insurance 110,083 107,831 Pension plan assets, net 19,193 19,097 Deferred income tax benefit 32,675 3,987 Other assets 18,443 17,191 $ 4,291,230 $ 4,068,789 Liabilities: Deposits: Checking $ 1,397,166 $ 1,400,998 Savings, NOW and money market 1,784,964 1,685,410 Time 404,627 228,837 3,586,757 3,315,245 Short-term borrowings 40,000 125,000 Long-term debt 264,835 186,322 Operating lease liability 25,206 11,259 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,985 17,151 3,931,783 3,654,977 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock, par value $.10 per share: Authorized, 80,000,000 shares; Issued and outstanding, 22,644,626 and 23,240,596 shares 2,264 2,324 Surplus 81,470 93,480 Retained earnings 343,406 320,321 427,140 416,125 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (67,693 ) (2,313 ) 359,447 413,812 $ 4,291,230 $ 4,068,789



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended 9/30/22 9/30/21 9/30/22 9/30/21 (dollars in thousands) Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 86,181 $ 79,431 $ 30,032 $ 25,975 Investment securities: Taxable 6,556 6,269 2,751 2,191 Nontaxable 6,013 6,535 2,051 2,073 98,750 92,235 34,834 30,239 Interest expense: Savings, NOW and money market deposits 3,263 3,451 1,699 1,191 Time deposits 3,474 4,818 1,374 921 Short-term borrowings 775 1,062 91 362 Long-term debt 3,280 3,468 1,412 1,157 10,792 12,799 4,576 3,631 Net interest income 87,958 79,436 30,258 26,608 Provision (credit) for credit losses 2,248 (3,058 ) 1,089 (1,449 ) Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses 85,710 82,494 29,169 28,057 Noninterest income: Bank-owned life insurance 2,253 1,769 763 599 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,346 2,170 840 752 Net gains on sales of securities — 606 — — Other 4,896 4,669 1,444 1,504 9,495 9,214 3,047 2,855 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 30,264 29,663 10,528 9,748 Occupancy and equipment 9,702 10,446 3,395 4,102 Other 9,246 8,910 3,091 2,891 49,212 49,019 17,014 16,741 Income before income taxes 45,993 42,689 15,202 14,171 Income tax expense 8,965 8,612 2,738 2,749 Net income $ 37,028 $ 34,077 $ 12,464 $ 11,422 Share and Per Share Data: Weighted Average Common Shares 22,973,209 23,720,578 22,746,302 23,646,172 Dilutive restricted stock units 89,817 97,291 99,208 112,074 23,063,026 23,817,869 22,845,510 23,758,246 Basic EPS $1.61 $1.44 $.55 $.48 Diluted EPS $1.61 $1.43 $.55 $.48 Cash Dividends Declared per share $.61 $.58 $.21 $.20 FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited) ROA 1.17 % 1.09 % 1.14 % 1.08 % ROE 12.57 % 10.96 % 12.84 % 10.71 % Net Interest Margin 2.95 % 2.70 % 2.97 % 2.71 % Dividend Payout Ratio 37.89 % 40.56 % 38.18 % 41.67 %



PROBLEM AND POTENTIAL PROBLEM LOANS AND ASSETS

(Unaudited)

09/30/22 12/31/21 (dollars in thousands) Loans including modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty: Modified and performing according to their modified terms $ 485 $ 554 Past due 30 through 89 days 526 460 Past due 90 days or more and still accruing — — Nonaccrual — 1,235 1,011 2,249 Other real estate owned — — $ 1,011 $ 2,249 Allowance for credit losses $ 31,347 $ 29,831 Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans .94 % .96 % Allowance for credit losses as a multiple of nonaccrual loans — 24.2 x



AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Average Interest/ Average Average Interest/ Average (dollars in thousands) Balance Dividends Rate Balance Dividends Rate Assets: Interest-earning bank balances $ 35,373 $ 314 1.19 % $ 217,501 $ 204 .13 % Investment securities: Taxable (1) 438,475 6,242 1.90 456,244 6,065 1.77 Nontaxable (1) (2) 317,802 7,611 3.19 351,254 8,272 3.14 Loans (1) (2) 3,261,521 86,185 3.52 2,977,583 79,435 3.56 Total interest-earning assets 4,053,171 100,352 3.30 4,002,582 93,976 3.13 Allowance for credit losses (30,332 ) (31,905 ) Net interest-earning assets 4,022,839 3,970,677 Cash and due from banks 34,041 34,026 Premises and equipment, net 37,967 38,362 Other assets 140,114 132,527 $ 4,234,961 $ 4,175,592 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Savings, NOW & money market deposits $ 1,726,886 3,263 .25 $ 1,808,349 3,451 .26 Time deposits 345,623 3,474 1.34 324,419 4,818 1.99 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,072,509 6,737 .43 2,132,768 8,269 .52 Short-term borrowings 62,837 775 1.65 55,238 1,062 2.57 Long-term debt 221,889 3,280 1.98 228,383 3,468 2.03 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,357,235 10,792 .61 2,416,389 12,799 .71 Checking deposits 1,451,964 1,315,768 Other liabilities 31,826 27,856 3,841,025 3,760,013 Stockholders' equity 393,936 415,579 $ 4,234,961 $ 4,175,592 Net interest income (2) $ 89,560 $ 81,177 Net interest spread (2) 2.69 % 2.42 % Net interest margin (2) 2.95 % 2.70 %

(1) The average balances of loans include nonaccrual loans. The average balances of investment securities include unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities in the 2021 period and exclude such amounts in the 2022 period. Unrealized gains and losses were immaterial in 2021.

(2) Tax-equivalent basis. Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if the Corporation's investment in tax-exempt loans and investment securities had been made in loans and investment securities subject to federal income taxes yielding the same after-tax income. The tax-equivalent amount of $1.00 of nontaxable income was $1.27 for each period presented using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.



AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest/

Dividends Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest/

Dividends Average

Rate Assets: Interest-earning bank balances $ 38,714 $ 217 2.22 % $ 282,148 $ 108 .15 % Investment securities: Taxable (1) 450,617 2,534 2.25 476,963 2,083 1.75 Nontaxable (1) (2) 322,492 2,596 3.22 338,130 2,624 3.10 Loans (1) (2) 3,341,335 30,034 3.60 2,916,572 25,976 3.56 Total interest-earning assets 4,153,158 35,381 3.41 4,013,813 30,791 3.07 Allowance for credit losses (30,869 ) (31,213 ) Net interest-earning assets 4,122,289 3,982,600 Cash and due from banks 35,881 33,632 Premises and equipment, net 38,017 38,287 Other assets 131,823 130,235 $ 4,328,010 $ 4,184,754 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Savings, NOW & money market deposits $ 1,752,468 1,699 .38 $ 1,851,281 1,191 .26 Time deposits 397,595 1,374 1.37 230,967 921 1.58 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,150,063 3,073 .57 2,082,248 2,112 .40 Short-term borrowings 13,152 91 2.75 52,138 362 2.75 Long-term debt 272,294 1,412 2.06 226,002 1,157 2.03 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,435,509 4,576 .75 2,360,388 3,631 .61 Checking deposits 1,470,783 1,374,803 Other liabilities 36,718 26,618 3,943,010 3,761,809 Stockholders' equity 385,000 422,945 $ 4,328,010 $ 4,184,754 Net interest income (2) $ 30,805 $ 27,160 Net interest spread (2) 2.66 % 2.46 % Net interest margin (2) 2.97 % 2.71 %

(1) The average balances of loans include nonaccrual loans. The average balances of investment securities include unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities in the 2021 period and exclude such amounts in the 2022 period. Unrealized gains and losses were immaterial in 2021.

(2) Tax-equivalent basis. Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if the Corporation's investment in tax-exempt loans and investment securities had been made in loans and investment securities subject to federal income taxes yielding the same after-tax income. The tax-equivalent amount of $1.00 of nontaxable income was $1.27 for each period presented using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.

For More Information Contact:

Jay McConie, EVP and CFO

(516) 671-4900, Ext. 7404