STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 27 OCTOBER 2022 AT 15.31 P.M. EET





Oma Savings Bank Plc updates its Disclosure Policy

Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or the Company) has updated its Disclosure Policy, which specifies the operating mode relating to the announcements and other external communications which the Company complies with in its investor communications and financial reporting. On 27 October 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved an updated disclosure policy, which will take effect immediately.

The most key change in Disclosure Policy relates to the silent period, which has been reduced from an earlier 30 days to 14 days.

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 330 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 35 branch offices and digital service channels to 160,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp

