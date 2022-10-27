Molten Ventures VCT plc
LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
Net Asset Value and Portfolio Summary
27 October 2022
Molten Ventures VCT plc (“the Company”) announces that the unaudited Net Asset Value of the Company at 31 August 2022 was 56.4p per share.
The unaudited Balance Sheet of the Company at 31 August 2022 is as follows:
|£’000
|Investments
|Venture capital investments
|74,125
|Current assets
|Debtors
|208
|Cash at Bank
|32,274
|32,482
|Creditors: amounts due less than one year
|(83)
|Net current assets
|32,399
|Net Assets
|106,524
|Capital & Reserves
|Called up share capital
|9,441
|Capital redemption reserve
|890
|Share premium
|64,039
|Special reserve
|3,042
|Capital reserve - unrealised
|29,670
|Capital reserve - realised
|936
|Revenue reserve
|(1,494)
|Total shareholders' funds
|106,524
The unaudited investment portfolio at 31 August 2022 is summarised as follows:
|Total
|% by
|Cost
|Value
|Unrealised
|value of
|Gain/Loss
|portfolio
|£
|£
|£
|Thought Machine Group Limited
|2,399,996
|9,728,737
|7,328,741
|9.1%
|Endomagnetics Limited
|2,147,141
|6,322,410
|4,175,269
|5.9%
|IESO Digital Health
|3,566,702
|6,141,992
|2,575,290
|5.8%
|Form3 (formerly Back Office Technology Ltd)
|1,419,974
|5,463,652
|4,043,679
|5.1%
|PrimaryBid Limited
|949,980
|2,767,271
|1,817,292
|2.6%
|Freetrade Ltd
|600,000
|2,133,881
|1,533,881
|2.0%
|Ravelin Technology Limited
|1,133,329
|2,117,299
|983,970
|2.0%
|Impulse Innovations Limited
|2,079,418
|2,079,418
|-
|2.0%
|Hadean Supercomputing Limited
|1,774,992
|1,958,324
|183,332
|1.8%
|Evonetix Limited
|1,484,960
|1,881,963
|397,004
|1.8%
|Expanding Circle Ltd (AltruistIQ)
|1,834,665
|1,834,665
|-
|1.7%
|River Lane Research Limited
|900,896
|1,764,528
|863,632
|1.7%
|BeZero Carbon Ltd
|1,567,037
|1,567,037
|-
|1.5%
|Focal Point Positioning Limited
|599,996
|1,495,543
|895,547
|1.4%
|Gardin Limited
|1,482,353
|1,482,353
|-
|1.4%
|Paragraf Limited
|1,333,329
|1,333,329
|-
|1.3%
|Cervest Limited
|1,312,230
|1,312,230
|-
|1.2%
|Fluidic Analytics Limited
|1,249,995
|1,249,995
|-
|1.2%
|Allplants Limited
|1,145,451
|1,145,451
|-
|1.1%
|Roomex UK Ltd
|1,081,000
|1,080,105
|(895)
|1.0%
|Crowdcube Limited
|400,000
|1,027,378
|627,378
|1.0%
|Global Satellite Vu Limited
|977,367
|977,367
|-
|0.9%
|United Authors Publishing Ltd (Unbound)
|542,002
|542,002
|-
|0.5%
|Sweepr Technologies Limited
|514,597
|507,727
|(6,870)
|0.5%
|Guybrush Limited (Agora)
|269,524
|269,524
|-
|0.3%
|Apperio Limited
|500,000
|250,000
|(250,000)
|0.2%
|RealEyes Holding Limited
|429,995
|108,433
|(321,562)
|0.1%
|Other Molten Ventures Investments
|6,300,590
|47,752
|(6,252,838)
|0.0%
|Legacy Elderstreet Investments
|Access Intelligence PLC
|2,586,379
|7,803,824
|5,217,445
|7.3%
|Fords Packaging Top Co Ltd
|2,432,856
|5,866,632
|3,433,776
|5.5%
|Macranet Ltd T/A Sentiment Metrics
|1,187,169
|1,187,171
|2
|1.1%
|Cashfac plc
|260,101
|525,253
|265,152
|0.5%
|Fulcrum Utilities Limited
|385,948
|151,150
|(234,798)
|0.1%
|Cashfac plc
|100
|160
|60
|0.0%
|Other legacy investments
|4,051,188
|9
|(4,051,179)
|0.0%
|Cash at bank and in hand and other net current assets
|32,398,998
|32,398,998
|-
|30.4%
|Total
|83,300,258
|106,523,563
|23,223,308
|100.0%
Unquoted investments are valued at their valuation from the most recent valuation exercise being as at 31 March 2022. Quoted investments are valued at bid price as at 31 August 2022.