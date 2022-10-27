Molten Ventures VCT plc

LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

Net Asset Value and Portfolio Summary

27 October 2022

Molten Ventures VCT plc (“the Company”) announces that the unaudited Net Asset Value of the Company at 31 August 2022 was 56.4p per share.

The unaudited Balance Sheet of the Company at 31 August 2022 is as follows:

£’000 Investments Venture capital investments 74,125 Current assets Debtors 208 Cash at Bank 32,274 32,482 Creditors: amounts due less than one year (83) Net current assets 32,399 Net Assets 106,524 Capital & Reserves Called up share capital 9,441 Capital redemption reserve 890 Share premium 64,039 Special reserve 3,042 Capital reserve - unrealised 29,670 Capital reserve - realised 936 Revenue reserve (1,494) Total shareholders' funds 106,524





The unaudited investment portfolio at 31 August 2022 is summarised as follows:

Total % by Cost Value Unrealised value of Gain/Loss portfolio £ £ £ Thought Machine Group Limited 2,399,996 9,728,737 7,328,741 9.1% Endomagnetics Limited 2,147,141 6,322,410 4,175,269 5.9% IESO Digital Health 3,566,702 6,141,992 2,575,290 5.8% Form3 (formerly Back Office Technology Ltd) 1,419,974 5,463,652 4,043,679 5.1% PrimaryBid Limited 949,980 2,767,271 1,817,292 2.6% Freetrade Ltd 600,000 2,133,881 1,533,881 2.0% Ravelin Technology Limited 1,133,329 2,117,299 983,970 2.0% Impulse Innovations Limited 2,079,418 2,079,418 - 2.0% Hadean Supercomputing Limited 1,774,992 1,958,324 183,332 1.8% Evonetix Limited 1,484,960 1,881,963 397,004 1.8% Expanding Circle Ltd (AltruistIQ) 1,834,665 1,834,665 - 1.7% River Lane Research Limited 900,896 1,764,528 863,632 1.7% BeZero Carbon Ltd 1,567,037 1,567,037 - 1.5% Focal Point Positioning Limited 599,996 1,495,543 895,547 1.4% Gardin Limited 1,482,353 1,482,353 - 1.4% Paragraf Limited 1,333,329 1,333,329 - 1.3% Cervest Limited 1,312,230 1,312,230 - 1.2% Fluidic Analytics Limited 1,249,995 1,249,995 - 1.2% Allplants Limited 1,145,451 1,145,451 - 1.1% Roomex UK Ltd 1,081,000 1,080,105 (895) 1.0% Crowdcube Limited 400,000 1,027,378 627,378 1.0% Global Satellite Vu Limited 977,367 977,367 - 0.9% United Authors Publishing Ltd (Unbound) 542,002 542,002 - 0.5% Sweepr Technologies Limited 514,597 507,727 (6,870) 0.5% Guybrush Limited (Agora) 269,524 269,524 - 0.3% Apperio Limited 500,000 250,000 (250,000) 0.2% RealEyes Holding Limited 429,995 108,433 (321,562) 0.1% Other Molten Ventures Investments 6,300,590 47,752 (6,252,838) 0.0% Legacy Elderstreet Investments Access Intelligence PLC 2,586,379 7,803,824 5,217,445 7.3% Fords Packaging Top Co Ltd 2,432,856 5,866,632 3,433,776 5.5% Macranet Ltd T/A Sentiment Metrics 1,187,169 1,187,171 2 1.1% Cashfac plc 260,101 525,253 265,152 0.5% Fulcrum Utilities Limited 385,948 151,150 (234,798) 0.1% Cashfac plc 100 160 60 0.0% Other legacy investments 4,051,188 9 (4,051,179) 0.0% Cash at bank and in hand and other net current assets 32,398,998 32,398,998 - 30.4% Total 83,300,258 106,523,563 23,223,308 100.0%

Unquoted investments are valued at their valuation from the most recent valuation exercise being as at 31 March 2022. Quoted investments are valued at bid price as at 31 August 2022.