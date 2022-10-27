Europe Branded Generics Market to Reach $81.3 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Branded Generics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Therapeutic Application, Distribution Channel, Drug Class, and Formulation Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The branded generics market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 45.81 billion in 2022 to US$ 81.30 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2022 to 2028.
Players in the pharmaceutical industry are adopting various strategies, including product differentiation, to reduce development costs and maximize profits. Product differentiation involves developing innovative products based on an existing product by enhancing its features, performance, and efficacy. Product differentiation paves the way for strengthening product pipeline and lifecycle management.
As generic drugs contain the same active pharmaceutical ingredients as the brand-name products, differentiation in color, shape, taste, inactive ingredients, preservatives, and packaging result in high demand for branded generics. Therefore, differentiation in the final product is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the competitive players in the market in the coming years.
Additionally, prominent players operating the market are offering low-cost branded generics to remain competitive in the market. For instance, in July 2020, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company announced a joint venture with Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. to commercialize complex generics products, specialty assets, and other pipeline generic medicines. Further, key players in the branded generics segment offer low-cost branded generics to remain competitive in the Europe market. This can be achieved by strategically sourcing raw materials from emerging economies and partnering with suppliers. All these factors would provide lucrative opportunities for the overall branded generics market growth during the forecast period.
By introducing new features and technologies, vendors in the Europe branded generics market can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets. This factor is likely to drive the market at a good CAGR during the forecast period.
Europe Branded Generics Market Segmentation
Europe branded generics market is segmented into therapeutic application, distribution channel, drug class, formulation type and country. The therapeutic application segment of the Europe branded generics market is segmented into oncology, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, neurology, gastrointestinal diseases, dermatology diseases, and analgesics and anti-inflammatory. In 2022, the others segment held the largest share of the market, by therapeutic application.
The Europe branded generics market, by distribution channel is hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and drug stores. The retail pharmacies segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market in 2022. The Europe branded generics market, by drug class is segmented into alkylating agents, antimetabolites, hormones, anti-hypertensive, lipid lowering drugs, anti-depressants, anti-psychotics, anti-epileptic, and others. The others segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market in 2022. The Europe branded generics market, based on formulation type is segmented into oral, parenteral, topical, and other. In 2022, the oral segment held the largest share of the market, by formulation type.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Growing Popularity of Branded Generics
- Rise in Government Initiatives for Promoting Branded Generics
Market Restraints
- Switching Brands, Poorer Clinical Outcomes and Adverse Effects of Generic Medications
Market Opportunities
- New Opportunities Owing to Product Differentiation
Future Trends
- More Focus Upon Utility of Branded Generics by Healthcare Providers and Professionals
