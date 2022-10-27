Asia Pacific Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market Report 2022: Advancements in HPV Diagnostics Tests to Bear Fruit in Coming Years

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Type, Dosage, Age, Application, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The APAC human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is expected to grow from US$ 567.57 million in 2022 to US$ 826.34 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2028.



Companies are undertaking many research and development activities to introduce advanced HPV tests. For instance, in May 2021, BD, a leading medical technology company, launched the first CE-marked assay for HPV screening from at-home self-collected vaginal samples. This allows laboratories to process self-collected samples via a BD diluent tube. At-home collection of samples will help address the urgent public health challenge of reaching out to women who do not attend routine cervical cancer screening.

Further, in September 2020, drug administrations across the region approved the expanded use of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, CINtec PLUS Cytology, the first triage test based on biomarker technology for women whose cervical cancer screening results are positive for high-risk types of human papillomavirus (HPV). The CINtec PLUS Cytology test identifies the simultaneous presence of the two biomarkers -- p16 and Ki-67 in a single cell. This abnormality is associated with HPV infections that progress to pre-cancer or cancer if not treated. A positive result of these two biomarkers is more significantly at risk for disease. Such robust developments in HPV diagnostics tests are likely to reshape the HPV vaccines market during the forecast period.



With the new features and technologies, vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets. This factor is likely to drive the APAC human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market . The APAC human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period.



APAC Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market Segmentation



The APAC human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is segmented based on type, dosage, age, application, end user, and country.

Based on type, the APAC human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is segmented into 9-valent HPV vaccine, quadrivalent HPV vaccine, and bivalent HPV vaccine. The quadrivalent HPV vaccine segment dominated the market in 2022.

Based on dosage, the APAC human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is bifurcated into 2 dose and 3 dose. The 2 dose segment dominated the market in 2022.

Based on age, the APAC human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is bifurcated into 9 to 14 years and 15 to 45 years. The 9 to 14 years segment dominated the market in 2022.

Based on application, the APAC human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is bifurcated into HPV-attributable cancer and genital warts. The HPV-attributable cancer segment dominated the market in 2022.

Based on end user, the APAC human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market is segmented into doctors office, community health clinics, school-based health centers, health departments, hospitals, and others. The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2022.

Based on country, the APAC human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine market has been categorized into China, Japan, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, New Zealand, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC. China would dominate the market in 2022.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increase in Prevalence of HPV Associated Diseases

Initiatives Taken by Health Organizations

Market Restraints

High Cost of HPV Vaccines

Market Opportunities

Growing Number of HPV Awareness Programs

Future Trends

Advancements in HPV Diagnostics Tests

