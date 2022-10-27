Crowdfunding Market Size & Shares by 2028 | Revenue, Cost Analysis, Gross Margins, Future Investment | Segmentation by Types, Applications | Key Players, Market Dynamics

Pune, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crowdfunding market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Crowdfunding market during 2022-2028.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Crowdfunding market size is estimated to be worth USD 13640 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 13640 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.2% during the review period.
Global Crowdfunding Market: Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the revenue during the historic and forecasted period
Types: -
- Reward-based Crowdfunding
- Equity Crowdfunding
- Donation and Other
Reward-based crowdfunding is the most widely used type which takes up about 74% of the total sales in 2019.
Applications: -
- Cultural Industries
- Technology
- Product
- Healthcare
- Other
Geographic Segmentation: -
- North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)
- The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)
China is the largest region of Crowdfunding in the world, China market took up about 37% the global market in 2019, while Europe and United States were about 17%, 32%.
Major players in the global market include: -
- Kickstarter
- Indiegogo
- GoFundMe
- Fundable
- Crowdcube
- GoGetFunding
- Patreon
- Crowdfunder
- CircleUp
- AngelList
- DonorsChoose
- Crowdfunder UK
Detailed TOC of Global Crowdfunding Market Report 2022
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Global Crowdfunding Competition Landscape by Players
4 Crowdfunding Breakdown Data by Type
5 Crowdfunding Breakdown Data by Application
6 United States Crowdfunding Market Facts & Figures
7 Europe Crowdfunding Market Facts & Figures
8 China Crowdfunding Market Facts & Figures
9 Japan Crowdfunding Market Facts & Figures
10 Southeast Asia Crowdfunding Market Facts & Figures
11 India Crowdfunding Market Facts & Figures
12 Key Players Profiles
13 Market Dynamics
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
