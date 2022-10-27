Crowdfunding Market Size & Shares by 2028 | Revenue, Cost Analysis, Gross Margins, Future Investment | Segmentation by Types, Applications | Key Players, Market Dynamics

Pune, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crowdfunding market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Crowdfunding market during 2022-2028.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Crowdfunding market size is estimated to be worth USD 13640 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 13640 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.2% during the review period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/21015783

Global Crowdfunding Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Reward-based Crowdfunding

Equity Crowdfunding

Donation and Other

Reward-based crowdfunding is the most widely used type which takes up about 74% of the total sales in 2019.

Applications: -

Cultural Industries

Technology

Product

Healthcare

Other

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/21015783



Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

China is the largest region of Crowdfunding in the world, China market took up about 37% the global market in 2019, while Europe and United States were about 17%, 32%.



Major players in the global market include: -

Kickstarter

Indiegogo

GoFundMe

Fundable

Crowdcube

GoGetFunding

Patreon

Crowdfunder

CircleUp

AngelList

DonorsChoose

Crowdfunder UK

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/21015783

Key Benefits of Crowdfunding Market Research: -

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

Overview of the regional outlook of the Crowdfunding Market

Detailed TOC of Global Crowdfunding Market Report 2022

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Global Crowdfunding Competition Landscape by Players

4 Crowdfunding Breakdown Data by Type

5 Crowdfunding Breakdown Data by Application

6 United States Crowdfunding Market Facts & Figures

7 Europe Crowdfunding Market Facts & Figures

8 China Crowdfunding Market Facts & Figures

9 Japan Crowdfunding Market Facts & Figures

10 Southeast Asia Crowdfunding Market Facts & Figures

11 India Crowdfunding Market Facts & Figures

12 Key Players Profiles

13 Market Dynamics

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

Purchase this Report (Price 4000 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/21015783

About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.