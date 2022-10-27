Global Diabetic Retinopathy Market Report 2022: Analysis on Key Drivers, Players, & Trends Fueling the Sector

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Diabetic Retinopathy Market: Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Diabetic retinopathy is among the leading causes of legal blindness among the working-age adults worldwide. Anticipated increase in prevalence of diabetes prevalence indicates that diabetic retinopathy will continue to the prevalence of vision loss in the future. Diabetes and diabetes related complications carry heavy economic burden.

Estimates also suggest that diabetic retinopathy alone contributes 10% to 42% of direct medical costs, whereas the indirect costs could be much higher. Surgical treatments have been preferred for a long time for diabetic retinopathy treatment at severe stages. Several pharmacological treatments are introduced and many are in development for treating this complication. This report studies the global and regional markets for various diabetic retinopathy treatments currently available.



Devices Segmentation Investigation



Diabetic retinopathy has been treated through devices for a long time, and even after advent of advanced drugs, it considered as the most preferred treatment regime. Laser treatment is often preferred for treating the formation of new blood vessels in the advanced stages of diabetic retinopathy. Laser treatment is often preferred because the new blood vessels formed are often very weak and laser treatment successfully stabilizes the risk of vision loss, though not improve the damaged vision.

Quick turnaround time and immediate recovery and effect are the prime factors that lead to high preference for laser treatments. Alike laser treatment, vitrectomy does not cure diabetic retinopathy, but is opted as an effective management mode. Despite the proven efficacy of vitrectomy in diabetic retinopathy management, late diagnosis of condition holds back the growth of this market.



In cases of diabetic macular edema, which can occur at any stage of diabetic retinopathy injections of anti-VEGF agents are administered to patients directly into the eye to prevent formation of new blood vessels at the back of the eye. Chief medicines used are ranibizumab and aflibercept. These drugs not only efficiently manage diabetic macular edema, but also are also instrumental in vision improvement.

Other intravitreal treatments for diabetic macular edema are Fluocinolone intravitreal implant (Iluvien), Bevacizumab (Avastin) and Triamcinolone acetonide injections. Iluvien form Alimera Sciences, Inc. received FDA approval in 2014 for treating diabetic macular edema in patients who have been previously treated with corticosteroids and did not witness significant rise in intraocular pressure. The drug is also been under trial for treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration.



Gradual rise in prevalence of diabetes and escalating diagnosis of diabetes related complications, favorable reimbursement policies and early introduction of breakthrough treatment modalities are the chief drivers that have allowed North America a dominant position in the diabetic retinopathy market. Extensive penetration of patented drugs such as Lucentis, Eylea, Iluvien and Avastin in the U.S. market has contributed to the clear leadership of North America in this area.

Market Segmentation

Device Type

Focal Laser Treatment

Scatter Laser Treatment

Vitrectomy Devices

Drug Type

Aflibercept (Eylea)

Bevacizumab (Avastin)

Fluocinolone Acetonide (Iluvien)

Ranibizumab (Lucentis)

Triamcinolone Acetonide Injection

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Diabetic Retinopathy market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Diabetic Retinopathy market?

Which is the largest regional market for Diabetic Retinopathy market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Diabetic Retinopathy market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Diabetic Retinopathy market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Diabetic Retinopathy Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics



4. Diabetic Retinopathy Market: by Device Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



5. Diabetic Retinopathy Market: by Drug Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



6. North America Diabetic Retinopathy Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



7. UK and European Union Diabetic Retinopathy Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



8. Asia Pacific Diabetic Retinopathy Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



9. Latin America Diabetic Retinopathy Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



10. Middle East and Africa Diabetic Retinopathy Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



11. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Alimera Sciences Ltd

Pfizer

Genentech USA Ltd.

Sandoz Inc.

Bayer Pharma AG

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sirnaomics

Iridex Corporation

Lumenis

Valon Lasers OY

