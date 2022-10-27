International Transport and Logistics Business Gebrüder Weiss Relocates USA Headquarters to Wood Dale, Illinois, as Part of Business Expansion

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gebrüder Weiss, a family-owned international transport and logistics company with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, has relocated its USA headquarters to Wood Dale, Illinois. The new facility accommodates the global logistics organization's rapid North American growth with16,000 square feet of office space and a 45,000-square-foot warehouse. Located at 1020 N. Wood Dale Road, the expansion of Gebrüder Weiss USA's head office accompanies the organization's fifth year in the Chicago area.

"As demand for custom international supply chain solutions continues to surge, and businesses' efforts to nearshore increase, we're dedicated to scaling our North American operations to efficiently meet our customers' needs," said Mark McCullough, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss USA.

Despite ongoing inflation and potential economic challenges, Gebrüder Weiss expects gains in retail, e-commerce, automotive, pharmaceutical, and high-tech industries. Sophisticated advancements in security concepts, digitalization, technical distribution, the flight to re-shoring or nearshoring, and the demand for continuous improvement in supply chain logistics are all driving growth.

"Events of the past few years, including the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, have put exceptional pressure on our customers' supply chains," McCullough continued. "Our work is not merely shipping and freight forwarding; it's developing 360o solutions across the supply chain, from warehousing to procurement to distribution to international security."

Globally, Gebrüder Weiss employs more than 8,000 people across 180 locations. As the world's longest-operating logistic organization, the organization is committed to maintaining its industry leadership position while growing responsibly with sustainable business practices across economic, environmental, and social pillars.

