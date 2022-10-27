Sisters of the Valley Launch New Super-Strength Oil

Merced, California, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sisters of the Valley announce a new product today, an addition to their line of CBD oil drops taken for pain relief. This new product has three times the CBD potency of the double-strength oil, and six times the potency of the Sisters' original product launched eight years ago, the regular-strength oil. "A review of the market made us see clearly that people want more potency." said Sister Kate who, this summer, took a deep dive into competitive landscape. "I found that there are an awful lot of companies who just provide no information, so you can't compare. The ones who do, made it easy to see that our pricing is fair for what we are offering. There is no salve on the market that competes with ours for the quality and quantity of ingredients, for the consistency in potency, and for those products that we offer that do have a lot of market competition, we make sure to price them competitively."

The new super-strength CBD oil comes in two sizes, 2 ounce and 1 ounce, with a dropper. With 3,000 milligrams of CBD in a 2-ounce bottle, and a two-ounce bottle having approximately fifty (qty 50) 1/4 teaspoon servings, that means every serving has 60 mg of CBD. That's the most potent product offered by the sisters. The gelcaps, for example, have 30 mg of CBD in each. This new super-strength formula, created in cooperation with Dexter Labs in Colorado, has far more medicine per serving that a single gelcap or any other oil or tincture the Sisters offer. A helpful chart containing the choices the Sisters provide in CBD has been included.

"We are closing out our eighth year of making and shipping our products world-wide. The trend is toward higher potency and we are responding to that," said Sister Sophia about the new product.

The Sisters make all their products by the cycles of the moon and in a spiritual environment. They are known more popularly as 'the weednuns'. All of their products are non-psychotropic and can be purchased at www.sistersofthevalley.org

