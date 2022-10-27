Population Health Management Market Size to Surpass US$ 131.52 Billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global population health management market is expected to clock US$ 131.52 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Population Health Management Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Population health management detects and controls health hazards in the general population. The primary goal of population health management (PHM) is to improve patient health conditions. The PHM also attempts to help medical practitioners and government agencies comprehend unmet needs. The rapidly increasing adoption of digitalization due to growing urbanization is a major driver for the population health management market.

Market Drivers

PMH (population health management) aids in enhancing healthcare services to raise facility quality while lowering per capita costs. Due to several causes, including rising urbanization, the demand for low healthcare prices for services, and new markets, the population management industry is expanding quickly. A growing product range and increased demand for tailored medications are two more factors that support market growth. Additionally, market development is fueled by the increasing use of IT solutions (technology innovation) for better administration. Additionally, the growing elderly population fuels market expansion.

The population health management market has been analyzed from five perspectives: Component, mode of delivery, end-user, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Mode of Delivery Segmentation’

The mode of delivery in the global population health management market has been segmented into:

Cloud

On-Premises-Based

The market leader with the highest revenue share is on-cloud. This segment's popularity can be ascribed to accessibility over the internet without the involvement of healthcare management. This makes population health management effectively accessible across various specializations and healthcare organizations. Therefore, the key driver of the cloud-based platform segment's dominance in the worldwide market is the efficacy of cloud-based population health management in home healthcare and the easy accessibility of data across numerous platforms. While on-premises based is expected to show continuous growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to its benefit of providing high security and better privacy, thus improving efficiency.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The population health management market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America holds the largest revenue share in the market. The highest revenue share is North America, which rules the worldwide market. The region’s growth is ascribed to strong healthcare infrastructure and ongoing adoption of cutting-edge technology. Expanding government initiatives, using cloud computing in PHM services, and increasing investments or financing for better population health record management services contribute to market growth. The significant aging of the population and the growing cost of healthcare services both support the growth of this business. Europe is the second-largest market stakeholder due to rising PHM demand and rising medical procedure and consultation costs.

The Asia Pacific market is growing at the fastest rate due to factors including developing healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare spending, rising medical tourism, increasing incidences of chronic illnesses, and other variables.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the population health management market are

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Conifer Health Solutions LLC

eClinicalWorks

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

UnitedHealth Group

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

Cotiviti Inc.

Health Catalyst Inc.

