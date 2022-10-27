Global Conductive Silver Paste Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand for Conductive Adhesives in Electronics Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Conductive Silver Paste Market, By Type, By Base Resin, By Product, By Grade, By Application, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global conductive silver paste market in 2021 was valued at USD 6,805.1 Million and is projected to reach USD 12,265.2 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7% over the projected period. In 2021, around 39,929.5 thousand tons of conductive silver paste was estimated to be sold.



Conductive silver pastes is a conductive adhesive which contains silver nano-particles as a main ingredient. Increasing demand for conductive adhesives in electronics and growth of 5G telecom infrastructure is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, increase in renewable energy consumption is also expected to fuel the market growth. Despite the driving factors, high cost of silver paste is estimated to restrain the market growth.



Growth Influencers:



Increasing demand for conductive adhesives in electronics



Conductive silver paste has good electrical conductivity as well as heat dissipation. They also function as a good solution for enabling electrical contacts on temperature-sensitive substrates. Also, these conductive adhesives are more flexible as compared to the solders and hence can withstand vibrations. Also, they are solvent and lead-free. Therefore, various benefits offered by conductive adhesives is expected to increase their demand in the electronics industry, hence boosting the market growth.



Segments Overview:



The global conductive silver paste market is segmented the type, base resin, product, grade, and application.



By Type

Polymer Type

Sintering Type

The sintering type segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 7.2% during the forecast period owing to their high usage in manufacturing of printing circuit boards, solar cells, and capacitors, among others.



By Base Resin

Epoxy

Polyamide

The polyamide segment is estimated to hold a market opportunity of over USD 3,000 million from 2022 to 2027. The epoxy segment is also expected to grow significantly owing to its electrically conductive property.



By Product

Front Side

Back Side

The back side segment is estimated to surpass a market size of USD 5,000 million by 2023, owing to its high adoption in certain applications. The front side segment is also expected to witness considerable growth owing to its higher efficiency and a wider processing window.



By Grade

Analytical

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

The industrial segment is expected to account for the largest market share of 70% in 2021 owing to its high usage in the automotive and electronics industry. The pharmaceutical and analytical segments are also expected to experience lucrative growth over the projected period.



By Application

Optoelectronic Devices

Automobile Lighting

Integrated Circuits

Screen Printing

Solar Cells

Others

The integrated circuits segment is expected to account for the largest market share of over 30% in 2021, as silver paste has good electrical conductivity and hence is increasingly being used for the manufacturing of integrated circuits. The automobile lighting segment holds an opportunity of over USD 1,500 million during 2022 to 2030 owing to the rising production of automobiles globally.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Framework



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Conductive Silver Paste Market?



Chapter 4. Global Conductive Silver Paste Market Overview?



Chapter 5. Conductive Silver Paste Market Analysis, By Type

Chapter 6. Conductive Silver Paste Market Analysis, By Base resin



Chapter 7. Conductive Silver Paste Market Analysis, By Product



Chapter 8.? Conductive Silver Paste Market Analysis, By Grade?



Chapter 9.? Conductive Silver Paste Market Analysis, By Application?



Chapter 10. Conductive Silver Paste Market Analysis, By Region



Chapter 11. North America Conductive Silver Paste Market Analysis



Chapter 12. Europe Conductive Silver Paste Market Analysis



Chapter 13. Asia Pacific Conductive Silver Paste Market Analysis

Chapter 14. Middle East and Africa Conductive Silver Paste Market Analysis?



Chapter 15. South America Conductive Silver Paste Market Analysis



Chapter 16. China Conductive Silver Paste Market Analysis



Chapter 17. South Korea Conductive Silver Paste Market Analysis



Chapter 18. Japan Conductive Silver Paste Market Analysis



Chapter 19. Taiwan Conductive Silver Paste Market Analysis



Chapter 20. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

American Elements

Asahi Chemical Research Laboratory

Daicel Corp

Daiken Chemical Co

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Ferro Corp (Adhesive tape)

Fujikura Kasei Co., Ltd.

Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder Co ltd

Harima Chemicals Group, Inc.

Henkel AG and Co

Heraeus

Hunan LEED Electronic Ink Co

Kaken Tech Co

Kyoto Elex Co ltd.

Nippon Kokuen Group

Nordson Corporation

Shanghai Daejoo

Shenzhen Zhongjin Lingnan Non-ferrous metal

Soltrium

Suzhou Betely

Taiwan Ostor Corporation

TAIYO INK MFG. CO., LTD.

Toyo Ink

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lvm5yc

