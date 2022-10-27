Global Router and Switch Market Valuation to Reach $16.07 Billion by 2028 | Top 7 Players Hold Over 48% Market Revenue

Westford, USA, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world continues to become more connected, businesses and individuals alike are seeking ways to optimize their networks in the global router and switch market . One solution is to install routers and switches to help manage traffic and optimize performance. In particular, businesses are increasingly turning to routers and switches to provide Layer 2 and Layer 3 functionality. This means that routers and switches can be used to connect devices within an organization's network, as well as between networks.

Another reason why router and switch market demand is on the rise is that these devices can help businesses scale their networking capacity. For example, a business may need more routers or switches to support increased traffic levels. Or, a business may outgrow its existing router or switch infrastructure. In either case, adding more router or switch devices will help the business meet its needs.

Overall, router and switch demand is continuing to grow because businesses see benefits in using these devices. As a result, many vendors are expanding their product offerings in this area. It's important for companies to consider what features they need in a router or switch before making a purchase decision.

Manufacturers in the global router and switch market are increasingly producing routers with enhanced features, such as automated switching, load balancing, and network security. As a result, demand for these devices is on the rise. According to SkyQuest, global router sales will grow at a CAGR of 7.2% until 2028. This growth is likely to be fueled by the increasing demand for broadband services, which in turn will enable companies to extend their reach into new markets.

Switches offer similar capabilities but can be used in larger networks. They are also becoming more popular because they can be used as standalone devices or in conjunction with routers. This combination allows organizations to flexibly combine different types of hardware and software to meet specific needs.

Top 7 Players Hold Over 48% Share of Global Router and Switch Market

In a report published by SkyQuest has looked at the router and switch industry and identified five companies that stand out as being leaders in this fast-growing market. The company's reports noted that Huawei is one of these companies, and our analysis found that the Chinese company's routers are particularly well-suited for enterprise deployments. Huawei was followed by Dell, Cisco, and Asus. These five companies were singled out for their strong positions in the consumer as well as enterprise segments of the router and switch market. However, it should be noted that while Huawei is ranked among top 10 by SkyQuest in terms of enterprise sales, they are also ranked second in terms of consumer sales. Cisco took top spot in terms of consumer sales while Asus and Juniper topped the charts in terms of enterprise sales.

Juniper Networks continues to benefit from strong growth opportunities in traditional routing as well as NFV and SDN deployments, while also expanding into edge networking services such as DDoS mitigation and application delivery networking (APN) services.

SkyQuest's analysis of router and switch market indicates that demand for these devices is expected to grow due to increased usage of cloud-based applications and expanding deployment of data centers. Furthermore, the growing use of edge computing will also support continued growth in the router and switch market.

The report includes a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape in terms of product offerings, prices, shipment volumes, and market share. SkyQuest underscores the players such as Cisco Systems Inc., ZTE, Hawaii, TP Link, D-Link, and Dell Technologies are dominantly playing in this market.

Top Trends in Router and Switch Market

The router and switch industry is experiencing various trends that are affecting its overall growth. These include increased demand for security, NFV deployments, and increased focus on machine learning. Here are some of the key trends in the market.

Security Concerns: One trend that is affecting the router and switch market is increasing concern over cybersecurity. This is due to a number of incidents, including the WannaCry ransomware attack and Marriot breach, which highlighted susceptibility to cyberattacks.

As a result, businesses are looking for ways to improve their cybersecurity posture. One way to do this is through deployment of routers and switches with industry-leading security features. Additionally, many routers and switches are now supporting next-generation firewall (NGFW) technologies such as network-"wide" firewalls (NBARs) and content addressable memory (CAM)outed nodes (CANes). CAM enables visibility into traffic flows across an entire networking infrastructure to identify malicious activity before it causes damage.

Novel Technologies: Another trend affecting the router and switch market is the increasing use of novel technologies. This includes advances in machine learning that can be used to enhance performance or manage risk more effectively. Additionally, there's increasing interest in NFV deployments that use network disaggregation technology in conjunction with virtual routing and switching capabilities to enable centralized management of large networks without deploying traditional routers or switches at every site.

Many manufacturers in the global router and switch market are releasing new models each year that incorporate new technologies and enhancements. Major players in the industry include Cisco, Juniper Networks, Alcatel-Lucent, Huawei Technologies, and Fortinet. In recent years, these companies have been focusing on integrating cloud services into their products to make them more intelligent and flexible.

Another trend that is growing in popularity is the use of routers for roaming applications such as voice over IP (VOIP). By using a router in this manner, operators can reduce network congestion and improve performance.

