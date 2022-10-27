Global Soft Tissue Repair Market Report 2022: Lack of Substitutes for Soft Tissue Repair Surgery Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soft Tissue Repair Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Soft tissue repair process is characterized by replacement of injured or destroyed tissues by healthy tissues. Factors such as increase in incidence of soft tissue injuries, rising awareness about soft tissue repair surgery, increasing procedure volume of spinal fusion and joint reconstruction due to rising geriatric and obese population, growing demand for minimal invasive surgeries and increase in incidences of sports related injuries are driving the growth of soft tissue repair market globally.



Along with quantitative information, qualitative information sets and assessment tools are provided in this study for better analysis of the overall market scenario and future prospects. Information such as market inclination insights and drivers, challenges and opportunities assists the readers for understanding the ongoing trends in the global soft tissue repair market. Tools such as market positioning of key players and attractive investment proposition provide the readers with insights on the competitive scenario of the global soft tissue repair market. This report concludes with company profiles section that highlights major information about the key players engaged in global soft tissue repair market. In-depth competitive environment analysis and historical years (2020) market size data are also provided in the report.



Thus, the research study provides a holistic view of the global soft tissue repair market, offering market size and estimates for the period from 2020 to 2030, keeping in mind the above-mentioned factors.

Market Segmentation

Product

Fixation Products

Interference Screws

Suture Anchors

Other Fixation Devices

Tissue Patch

Allografts

Xenografts

Synthetic Mesh

Laparoscopic Instruments

Application

Breast Reconstruction

Hernia Repair

Dentistry

Dermatology

Orthopaedic

Other (Pelvic and Vaginal Prolapse Repair, Spinal fusion, Dural Repair)

Region Segment (2020-2030; US$ Million)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

UK and European Union

UK

Germany

Spain

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Global Impact of Covid-19 Segment (2020-2021; US$ Million )

Pre Covid-19 situation

Post Covid-19 situation

Key Questions Answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Soft Tissue Repair market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Soft Tissue Repair market?

Which is the largest regional market for Soft Tissue Repair market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Soft Tissue Repair market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Soft Tissue Repair market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Soft Tissue Repair Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics



4. Soft Tissue Repair Market: By Product, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



5. Soft Tissue Repair Market: By Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



6. North America Soft Tissue Repair Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



7. UK and European Union Soft Tissue Repair Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



8. Asia Pacific Soft Tissue Repair Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



9. Latin America Soft Tissue Repair Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



10. Middle East and Africa Soft Tissue Repair Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



11. Company Profile



Companies Mentioned

Arthrex Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

C.R. Bard Inc.

Covidien plc.

Integra Lifesciences Corp.

Johnson & Johnson

LifeCell Corporation

Medtronic plc.

Smith & Nephew plc.

Stryker Corp.

Wright Medical Technology.

