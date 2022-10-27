MANTA Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Appointment of Nancy Louisnord as Chief Marketing Officer

ТАMPA, Fla., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MANTA , the data lineage platform, today announced that Nancy Louisnord has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Louisnord will be responsible for driving the company’s product marketing strategy and global marketing initiatives as it looks to increase product and brand awareness.



Louisnord joins the company with more than 15 years of international leadership experience in the IT SaaS industry, expanding several companies into new markets and driving exponential growth through business transformation. She was named to HDI’s Top 25 Thought Leaders of 2022 , a prestigious list of IT professionals recognized for their expertise and leadership in the technical support and service management industry. Prior to joining MANTA, Louisnord held executive positions with EasyVista, TOPdesk and Daffodil Consulting.

“I am delighted to join MANTA at such a pivotal moment in its business journey as more companies strive to be truly data-driven organizations,” said Louisnord. “I look forward to working with such a talented team and am deeply committed to building on its mission to transform complex data environments by driving the global marketing strategy and strengthening its market positioning.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Nancy to our leadership team,” said Tomas Kratky, founder and CEO of MANTA. “In addition to her marketing acumen, Nancy has a strong track record of building and scaling global companies. She will play a critical role in solidifying our position as a leading data lineage solution as we continue to enhance our product offering and expand our global footprint.”

MANTA has continued to execute its strong growth plans in 2022, including:

Raising Series B funding, led by Forestay Capital

funding, led by Forestay Capital Announcing strategic partnerships with IBM , MEGA International and BigID

