J&B Medical Becomes a Trusted Data Sharing Organization through the Michigan Health Information Network

Lansing, Michigan, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Michigan Health Information Network (MiHIN) today announced that J&B Medical, a leading family-owned home medical supplies, diabetes, and pharmacy provider has become an official Trusted Data Sharing Organization (TDSO), enabling J&B to exchange clinical and medical supply data throughout Michigan.

J&B Medical will soon be equipped to extend to its Michigan clients the ability to receive notifications when patients visit the emergency department and experience major transitions of care. They will be notified when there are important updates related to immunization and diagnostic tests and, increasingly, when clinical data is collected and reported in the home or on personal devices such as via telehealth or remote monitoring systems.

“We are thrilled to add J&B Medical to the statewide network,” said Dr. Tim Pletcher, DHA, Executive Director of MiHIN. “Together, we share a vision for improving the statewide exchange of health care information. Through this partnership, J&B Medical will be able to receive actionable health data from the healthcare ecosystem and across the care continuum, ensuring that the right people have access to the right health information when they need the information. Additionally, the MiHIN network will greatly benefit from J&B’s participation in our data sharing network by complimenting the thousands of organizations connected to MiHIN to enhance the quality of life, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce healthcare costs.”

J&B Medical is a nationally certified Women’s Business Enterprise. Composed of knowledgeable industry professionals, J&B Medical is a family of businesses that span across all aspects of medical-related care including sole source program management, national managed care contracts, technology solutions, as well as insurance-covered, emergency-medical, retail home-care and veterinary products.

“Interoperability has become a critical success factor to every business. It’s difficult to overstate the importance of unifying previously siloed information and making real-time insights available at the point of patient care,” said Stephen Shaya, M.D., Executive Servant Leader for J&B Medical. “Becoming a Trusted Data Sharing Organization with the MiHIN Network will support our newly-launched diabetes solution.”

Pletcher notes that, “MiHIN is especially appreciative of J&B’s help in championing quality improvement use cases and their willingness to sponsor and support a pilot project for early remote monitoring services for an innovative diabetes program.”

J&B Medical has been forging new pathways into healthcare, technology and customer service for over twenty years with a special focus on enhancing the quality of life, improving clinical outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs.

“Our diabetes pilot is just the start of our partnership with MiHIN,” said Stephen. “With our commitment to serving underserved populations and recent expansion of our pharmacy services, there are a number of public health, medication reconciliation, care coordination, and personalized medicine use cases we are eager to participate with in the future too!”

Mary Shaya, CEO of J&B Medical, added, “Since our inception in 1996, we are proud to embrace innovative solutions like our unique partnership with MiHIN which will help to continually improve quality and outcomes for the patients we serve.

