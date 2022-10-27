Global Demand for Automatic Identification Systems Market is Expected to Rise at a Yearly Growth Rate of 3% to Cross US$ 348.5 Mn by Year 2027 end | Data Insights by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del: , Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automatic identification system market is worth US$ 248.3 Mn as of now and expected to reach US$ 348.5 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2027.



An automatic identification system (AIS) could be referred to as a tracking system sharing location of vessels in vicinity. AIS is better known as ‘broadcast transponder system’, which does operate in VHF mobile maritime frequency band. Terrestrial monitoring system is provided. Shore stations, satellites, and vessels collect this information, thereby facilitating the equipped vessels for identifying the other vessels in the area.

AIS is used for VTS (vessel traffic services) ashore for identifying, locating, and monitoring vessels. AIS transponder generally works in a continuous and an autonomous mode, irrespective of operation in open seas/coastal/inland areas. The two diverse frequencies used by AIS transponders constitute VHF maritime channels 88B (162.025 MHz) and 87B (161.975 MHz). Panama Canal makes use of AIS for providing information regarding rain along wind and canal in rocks.

The other applications of AIS include transmission of information about critical environmental conditions, like weather and sea state to forecasters, mariners, and emergency response providers. Various pilot projects are subject to extensive research, so as to showcase capacity and promise or AIS platform and AIS data for providing awareness about the maritime domain along with maintenance of vital objective of tracking the vessels for helping in secure, safe, environmentally sound, and efficient maritime operations.

Space-borne AIS and SAR are complementary to each other. Use of integrated combination for ship surveillance is actually doing the rounds. The present scenario is such that there is an exorbitant demand for space-borne identification systems. As such, more number of satellites contain AIS payloads. Also, corresponding hardware and software are getting designed for bolstering the market going forward. On these grounds, ‘Ocean-2B’ is a satellite-based AIS payload used for measuring performance of scene simulation system. This, in turn, says that method is capable of simulating real scenes to receive signals in a feasible manner.

The key participants herein are looking to harness satellite AIS, IoT, Big Data, and connectivity for delivering unparalleled levels of control and visibility. AIS has an important role to play in marine IoT owing to an increasing requirement for better decision-making systems.

However, it needs to be noted that published AIS data is subject to cyber threats. Piracy and cyber-attacks could prove to be hazardous to security and safety of ships and ports. These factors are likely to hinder the automatic identification system market in the forecast period. Future Market Insights has walked through these findings with insights in its latest market study entitled ‘Automatic Identification System Market’.

Key Takeaways from Automatic Identification System Market

The Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share due to the fact that it accounts for close to 65% of the global container port traffic.

North America expected to go steady herein due to contracts getting signed between the US navy and naval vessels along with an increasing demand for maritime tourism and dry cargo.

Europe is slated to grow in automatic identification system market due to growing investments in the autonomous expansion of progressive shipping projects.



“Technological advancements accompanying inevitability of communication/data transfer systems between coastal authorities and vessel would be driving the automatic identification system market in the forecast period”, says an analyst from Automatic Identification System market.

Competitive Landscape

Spire Global, Inc., in September 2021, inked a definitive agreement with ExactEarth Ltd., wherein the former would be acquiring the latter for close to US$ 161.2 Mn. After completion, the latter would turn out to be a 100% owned subsidiary of Spire.

MOL, in September 2021, improvised on AR navigation system for extending support to safe navigation. The system does integrate information from radar and AIS with real-time video games, that too, from bridge camera in conjunction with Furuno Electric’s ECDIS (Electric Chart Display and Information System).

Accelleron, in June 2022, entered into 2 novel data collection as well as analytic collaborations with Hoppe Marine and Danelec Marine. The objective is that of providing real-time operational data through combination of the former’s Tekomar XPERT marine performance analysis system and DanelecConnect maritime IoT product for collecting data from vessel systems like voyage data recorder, automation system, gyro compass, ECDIS, GPS, propeller, engine, individual sensors, and AIS.



What does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the automatic identification system market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2027.

The research study is based on category (vessel based (class A and class B) and shore based (AIS base stations, AIS AtoN, and others)), and by application (fleet management, vessel tracking, maritime security, and likewise).

Automatic Identification System Market by Category

By Category:

Vessel Based Class A Class B

Shore Based AIS base stations AIS AtoN Others





By Application:

Fleet Management

Vessel Tracking

Maritime Security

Others

