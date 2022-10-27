XCPCNL Business Services Announces Investment into Glory Entertainment

Charlotte, North Carolina, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry, today announces that the Company has decided to invest approximately $250,000 into the startup, Glory Entertainment.

Glory Entertainment is a creative content partnership and commercialization company that believes it must “STAND OUT TO FIT IN” to properly leverage the growing media and entertainment market opportunities. The Company empowers artists and puts them in control by providing them with vehicles to share their stories with the world through leveraging Data, Technology and Storytelling. Glory Entertainment strives to stand out in a copycat marketplace. The Company builds stars that demand an audience by pursuing innovation through its vertically integrated business model. Glory’s artists combine 70 million+ streams across multiple platforms, 4.6 million social media followers & 60 million Spotify listeners.

Glory Entertainment is led by JoJo Brim(CEO) and Mark Seidman (CTO).

As a music executive and manager, Brim has worked with Big Sean, Trey Songz, Lexi Jayde, LL Cool J, London on The Track, Tyler Perry, and more. For more information on Brim, refer to our previously issued release .

With several years of “big tech” and software experience, Mark Seidman leads the development and deployment of the tech stack for Glory's various revenue-generating properties.

Seidman commented, "With the verticals, Glory is engaged in our tech stack and associated capabilities have the Company well positioned to differentiate ourselves in the market. The outside investment provides the fuel for acquisitions that, through integration, produce both economy of scale and operational efficiency. XCPCNL is the perfect partner because brand building drives up the value of artists at the center of our ecosystem. The artist and their work is the product; then, we plug those copyrighted works into the platform. It's a synergistic approach whereby each spoke on the wheel helps drive the next."

XCPCNL will become the marketing partner for Glory Entertainment and will place Tim Matthews as the CMO.

Glory has already acquired a stake in Made In East New York (MIENY), headed up by accomplished record producer Jack Knight. The team has a global impact early on with a current project, KiDi . Brim feels that the AfroBeats genre is the next significant movement in music trends and with well over 60,000,000 streams globally across various streaming platforms, KiDi seems poised to be a breakout star in 2023.

Glory is expected to bring in $39M during year one with a variety of revenue streams, including:

-Digital Distribution and Publishing

-Sync Licensing

-Merchandise licensing

-Film Production

-VR/Web3 Game production

-Project Tokenization.

XCPCNL will receive a 20% ROI, which will then be converted to Equity.

Tim Matthews explained his logic behind the decision, "As I have stated on numerous occasions, it is difficult to raise capital in the OTC. It is even more difficult in the private sector, especially for talented minority-owned companies. I have made it my mission to build XCPCNL to support startups like Glory and apply the XCPCNL marketing mix to drive revenue and market share. Jojo Brim has been an exemplary advisor for XCPCNL and I look forward to XCPCNL riding along the Glory journey.”

For more information on Glory Entertainment, please visit https://www.gloryent.com/ .

XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL) encourages shareholders to visit their corporate social media platforms:

https://twitter.com/RealXCPCNL

https://www.linkedin.com/company/xcpcnl-business-services-corp/

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filing with the Over the Counter Market ("OTC"). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About XCPCNL:

Charlotte, NC-based XCPCNL Business Services is a venture development business that leverages its knowledge, skills, and experience in the consumer products industry. Our primary mission is to provide marketing, technology, and other business services to fast-growing consumer product companies and big-box retailers. XCPCNL is a minority-owned and controlled firm. To learn more about our businesses, services, and opportunities, please contact: info@xcpcnl.com

To learn more about XPCNL, visit www.xcpcnl.com

For Inquiries: