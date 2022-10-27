Cyral Named Winner in Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2022

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyral , a leader in cloud-native data security, today announced that it has been named a winner in the Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2022. The award is in its tenth year and recognizes information security cyber defense companies that can prove their unique and compelling value proposition. Judges compare thousands of companies, looking for the most innovative options for stopping breaches and securing data.



“We’re pleased to name Cyral as a winner among a small, elite group of cybersecurity innovators for 2022,” said Gary Miliefsky of Cyber Defense Media Group .

Cyral’s platform takes a unique approach to database security with account discovery, which allows customers to not only identify which sensitive data exists and where, but also enforce least privilege access through the knowledge of who or what has access to sensitive information. Access is then authorized through controls like multi-factor authentication (MFA), field-level policies, just-in-time approvals, and seamless integration with an organization’s existing Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions. Even if hackers are able to penetrate beyond these controls, Cyral runs risk-based data security governance, which places an exfiltration cap on sensitive data, as set by a customer’s security leader.

“We make data breaches uninteresting to hackers,” said Manav Mital, CEO and Co-Founder of Cyral. “What’s the point of working your way through multiple layers of security if at the end, you can’t exfiltrate data? Cyber Defense Media Group recognized this differentiator, which is what makes this award so special to us.”

All winners were announced today at cyberdefenseawards.com as well as in Cyber Defense Media Group’s Black Unicorn and Infosec Innovators Report Special Edition.

About Cyral

Cyral stops data exfiltration by delivering enterprise data security across all databases in every cloud. The cloud-native service is built on a stateless interception technology that monitors all data endpoint activity in real-time and enables unified visibility, identity federation, and field-level access controls to eliminate the risk of insider threats, direct attacks, as well as compromised devices, users, applications, APIs, and networks. Cyral is venture-backed by Redpoint Ventures, A.Capital, Costanoa, and SVCI. Learn more at www.cyral.com .

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 10th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2022 which includes the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2022, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of MomentumCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. To see the complete list of finalists and winners for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2022 please visit https://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-winners-for-2022/

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com . Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

Media contact

Ian Lipner

Firebrand Communications for Cyral

415 848 9175

cyral@firebrand.marketing