Tervis Launches FesTervis, a Holiday Season of Deals, Drops and Delights

NORTH VENICE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tervis , the drinkware company famous for its Tervis tumblers and water bottles, announces its first-ever FesTervis holiday celebration.



While the calendar might still say October, Tervis is ramping up for a months-long jubilee that’s sure to “sleigh” this holiday season. The company is celebrating with six product drops, five social media giveaways and four special events for customers to enjoy all season long.

Tervis will be dropping new products for everyone to enjoy. Some products are vintage, while some are new; others are custom, and one collection is blue! Tervis’ wide range of designs were created to help customers find or customize a tumbler or water bottle perfect for anyone on their list.

FesTervis kicks off with a new product line – the limited edition, holiday-themed “ Coastal Holiday Collection ”. This set consists of four 12-ounce classic tumblers featuring new embroidered emblem designs capturing the spirit of the holidays with a tropical flair.

The designs include a Holiday Skiff, Flamingo Lights, Palm Lights and Nautical Wreath. Perfect for the popular “coastal grandmother” lifestyle that everyone is wanting to emulate these days. This line is a limited offer with only 250 sets available.

Customers can also expect to see new Disney items and a revival of an old fan favorite to be part of the upcoming launches. The remaining product drops are scheduled for November 2, November 16, November 23, November 30 and December 14.

“Tervis tumblers and water bottles are always great holiday gifts, which is why we’re going all out with the new products during FesTervis this year,” said Rogan Donelly, Tervis CEO. “This is the time of year that Tervis’ faithful fans look forward to – getting special gifts for others as well as advancing their own tumbler collections.”

For those that prefer to make their gifts more personalized, Tervis has launched new templates for its customizer, which allows customers to incorporate personal photos, text and backgrounds to enhance the gift giving experience both for the giver, and recipient.

To see the full timeline of the product releases, giveaways and events, visit tervis.com/gift-guide , where customers can plug in their email to receive notifications. All new products released during FesTervis will be available exclusively on tervis.com .

About Tervis:

Tervis is a third-generation family-owned and operated business founded in 1946. Its reusable drinkware products come with a lifetime guarantee. Tervis is committed to protecting our oceans and environment with its forward-thinking approach to sustainability. Tervis partners with the world’s most beloved brands and sports teams so its customers can share their passions with the world. The Tervis factory and headquarters are located at 201 Triple Diamond Blvd., North Venice, Florida 34275. For more information, please visit tervis.com .