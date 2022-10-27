Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Market Revenue to close Value of US$ 6.31 Bn with CAGR of 4.7% by 2032- Persistence Market Research

New York, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Market was valued at US$ 3.82 Bn at the end of 2021 and is estimated to evolve at a CAGR of 4.7% to reach a revenue of US$ 6.31 Bn by 2032.



Growth of the global polycystic ovary syndrome drugs market is mainly driven by increasing prevalence of the disease and a growing awareness among the patient population. Increasing purchasing power among people and rising awareness of PCOS are factors expected to drive growth of the global PCOS drugs market.

The need for effective management of diseases associated with PCOS such as hirsutism, obesity, and infertility is likely to boost the demand for PCOS drugs. Also, a growing popularity of combination drugs and their rising adoption among the patient population is expected to boost revenue growth of the PCOS drugs market in the coming years.

A rising expenditure on research and development activities and introduction of novel drugs is further expected to boost growth of the global polycystic ovary syndrome drugs market over the forecast period. However, lack of FDA approved drugs, a low level of awareness of PCOS in underdeveloped countries, and increasing side effects associated with generics might hamper market growth during the forecast period.

The global market for PCOS drugs presents several growth opportunities for market players. There is a good growth potential in emerging markets and pharmaceutical drugs manufacturers are focusing on emerging economies in the Asia Pacific and Africa such as Kenya, Nigeria, etc. to target a large patient population. Also, effective reimbursement policies and reduction in the costs of drugs used for the treatment of PCOS is likely to increase the adoption of PCOS drugs across the globe.

Leading market players are also investing significantly in developing new branded drugs to treat PCOS, owing to an anticipated high rise in the global patient population. The demand for branded PCOS drugs is likely to increase significantly during the forecast period.

The global PCOS drugs market is segmented based on Drug Class into Oral Contraceptives, Insulin Sensitizing Agents, Anti-Depressants, Ornithine Decarboxylase Inhibitors, Aromatase Inhibitors, and Diuretics. The contraceptive drug class segment is projected to register a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period.

Oral contraceptives are generally the preferred first line therapy for the treatment of PCOS as they are easily available as OTC drugs. The insulin sensitizing agent segment is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period. About 70% of PCOS patients are overweight and are in the category of possible candidates for type 2 diabetes.

As a result, insulin sensitizing agents are the widely prescribed drugs for the treatment of PCOS today. In terms of value, the oral contraceptives and insulin sensitizing agents drug class segments are collectively expected to remain the dominant and most attractive segments over the forecast period.

Key Segments of PCOS Treatment Industry Research

By Drug Class:

Oral Contraceptives

Insulin Sensitizing Agents

Antidepressants

Ornithine Decarboxylase Inhibitors

Aromatase Inhibitors & SERMs

Diuretics

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores/OTC

e-Commerce

Clinics

Key Questions Answered in Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Drugs Market Report –

How large is the global market for polycystic ovary syndrome treatment?

What is the sales forecast for PCOS drugs through 2032?

What was the last 6 years’ market CAGR for PCOS treatment?

Which are the top 5 countries in the PCOS treatment market?

What is the U.S. PCOS treatment market outlook?

Who are the top 3 PCOS treatment drug manufacturers?

How is the market in China and Japan shaping up?





