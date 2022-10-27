Introducing THREE more reasons to switch to Verizon Home Internet

What you need to know:



Verizon is now offering a limited time 10-year price guarantee across all 5G Home, Fios and LTE Home Internet products for new customers

New York City, Hoboken and Jersey City are the latest cities to join Verizon’s 5G Home and 5G Business Internet expansion

Verizon Receiver – the first device of its kind in the world that seamlessly switches between all of Verizon’s wireless networks for superior in-home coverage – officially launches



NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A 10-year price guarantee. New equipment. And now, available in New York City. Today, Verizon has announced three more BIG reasons to switch to Verizon Home Internet.

The price you see is the price you get – for 10 years!



For a limited time, Verizon is offering new Verizon Home Internet customers – 5G Home, LTE Home and Fios Internet – a price guarantee for 10 years. That means the monthly base price for service you’ll pay today is the price you’ll pay for Home Internet until 2032. No strings attached.



“No one likes when bills go up unexpectedly after a promotional period, so we’re solving that by offering a guaranteed price for home internet for 10 years,” said Matt Coakley, vice president of Marketing Strategy and Segment Planning at Verizon. “It’s important for customers to know that they can have it all when it comes to Home internet –- reliable and fast performance at a price they’ll love without the surprise hidden fees or unexpected price hikes.”

Welcome to New York!



Expansion led by Fios 2 Gig, 5G Home and 5G Business Internet



Starting today, Verizon is offering even more home and business internet options in New York and New Jersey, delivering the fastest speeds to New Yorkers at unbeatable prices.

Starting today, Verizon is turning on wireless home and business internet services, powered by 5G Ultra Wideband, in New York City, Jersey City, NJ and Hoboken, NJ.

and internet services, powered by 5G Ultra Wideband, in New York City, Jersey City, NJ and Hoboken, NJ. Fios is expanding its 2 Gigabit footprint in NYC – the fastest speeds ever for Fios home customers – and will offer the Fios 2 Gig plan across all of the Big Apple by the end of the year.

Over 1 million consumer and business customers now have access to Verizon’s fixed wireless offerings, making it the fastest growing part of the business.

To sign up, plug in your address at verizon.com/home or verizon.com/5gbusinessinternet and see what service is available.

“New York and New Jersey are home to Verizon, so we’re very excited to deepen our footprint and add even more options for NYC, Hoboken and Jersey City residents,” said Chris Flood, North East consumer vice president at Verizon. “We are the network America relies on and set the gold standard when it comes to mobile services. We’re thrilled to bring that standard of excellence to customers with our Home and Business Internet services at a fantastic value.”

Meet the Verizon Receiver, with never-before-seen features

Verizon is officially launching the Verizon Receiver, the first FWA device in the world that works across all Verizon networks (5G Ultra Wideband mmWave and C-Band, and 4G LTE), switching between them seamlessly using an innovative smart antenna design that automatically optimizes for the best coverage.

It’s simple to set up , it’s 60% smaller and lighter than the previous models and boasts a 100% increase in upload speeds – meaning higher throughputs and lower latency.

, it’s 60% smaller and lighter than the previous models and boasts a 100% increase in upload speeds – meaning higher throughputs and lower latency. The new Receiver will provide customers with industry-leading broadband connectivity and superior in-home coverage.



“Once again, Verizon is leading the industry by introducing the latest hardware technology available in the market, much of which is more powerful than anything previously available,” said Brian Higgins, senior vice president of Device Marketing and Consumer Product at Verizon. “We are moving toward a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected, fueled by the expansion of 5G. With the launch of the Verizon Receiver we’re revolutionizing home internet through 5G.”

More reasons to switch to Verizon Home Internet



Verizon Home Internet is reliable and fast enough to power the connected devices in the home, including smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more. Plus:

The price is the price, guaranteed. No annual contracts, hidden fees, equipment charges or data caps.

No annual contracts, hidden fees, equipment charges or data caps. Starts at just $25 per month. Turn on AutoPay and choose a select 5G mobile plan with the 10-year price guarantee applying to qualified home internet plans.

Turn on AutoPay and choose a select 5G mobile plan with the 10-year price guarantee applying to qualified home internet plans. 30 day stress-free guarantee. Our 30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee makes switching to select Verizon Home Internet plans easy. Plus, we'll help cover the cost to switch with up to $500 credit to help cover early termination fees.

Our 30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee makes switching to select Verizon Home Internet plans easy. Plus, we'll help cover the cost to switch with up to $500 credit to help cover early termination fees. ACP. With the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) and the Verizon Forward Program, eligible customers can get free internet service. Find out more and apply today .

Verizon 5G Business Internet



Looking to power your business? 5G Business Internet is ultra-fast wireless business internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband. This wireless alternative to cable internet is for businesses of all sizes and includes professional installation, multiple pricing and service options, unlimited data and a 10-year price guarantee for 5G Business Internet service. Get started stress-free with our 30 day guarantee. New, qualified 5G Business Internet customers can get up to a $1,500 bill credit to help cover early termination fees from their current carrier.



To learn more about Verizon 5G Business Internet, visit verizon.com/5gbusinessinternet and plug in an address to see what service is available.

