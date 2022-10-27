Global Carbon Black Market Slated to Reach Nearly US$23.6 Bn by 2025 End, Says Fairfield Market Research

London, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The quest for lasting tires for enhanced performance prevails and carbon black continues to play a pivotal role in the tire reinforcement process. Growing application by tire industry remains the key driving force for healthy expansion of carbon black market. Up from the valuation of around US$17.4 Bn registered in 2018, global carbon black market is likely to rise up to US$23.6 Bn toward the end of 2025. Between the years of forecast, 2021 and 2025, the market is expected to witness nearly 6.5% growth as projected by a recent published report of Fairfield Market Research. The report further highlights significant adoption of carbon black as a preferred black pigment, rheology modifier, insulating or conductive agent, and UV stabilizer. The global e-mobility drive that has been creating a boom around electric vehicles will also contribute heavily toward the growth of carbon black market, says the report.

Key Research Insights

Tire replacement contributes more than 2/3 rd of the global tire demand

of the global tire demand MRG accounts for around 90% of the global carbon black consumption owing to the cost benefit

In 2019, more than 13.9 MT carbon black was consumed globally, and specialty carbon black represented nearly 8% of it





Insights into Segmental Analysis

Among the three grades of carbon black that are widely consumed by the end-use industries, research reveals substantial contribution of rubber carbon black, and mechanical rubber goods (MRG). Both the segments recorded a collective revenue share of over 92% in the market in 2019. Furthermore, the report indicates rapid demand surge in case of the third carbon black segment, i.e., specialty carbon black. This demand growth is attributable to a host of niche markets attaining maturity. The EV boom that has been boosting the sales of both Li-ion and lead acid batteries will also favour the sales of specialty carbon black as it finds application in the electrodes of both the battery types. Specialty carbon black is also expected to gain significantly from growing usage in the making of printing ink toners, solid carbons, plastics, wire and cables, and sealant systems throughout the period of assessment.

Auto industry’s aggressive expansion has played an important role in building up carbon black sales worldwide. Tire industry alone registered a revenue share of around 70% in global carbon black market and the trend will prevail through the end of forecast period. Carbon black adoption in tire replacement in addition to manufacturing of a host of automotive parts like mechanical rubber goods, anti-vibration components, wiper blades, dashboards, and sealant systems is projected to heighten the growth prospects of market. Moreover, opportunities in shoe soles, and electronic packaging applications further boost the growth curve of carbon black market, says the report.

Key Report Highlights

Tire industry accounts for around 70% of the overall demand generation in carbon black market

Asia Pacific will maintain around 60% market share by 2025, led by China, India, Thailand, and Indonesia

China alone contributes nearly 40% to global carbon black production volumes





Insights into Regional Analysis

Auto industry’s growth, cheaper manufacturing costs, and supportive government norms collectively underpin Asia Pacific’s leading position in global carbon black market. Moreover, presence of some of the world’s biggest coal mines will further contribute toward the region’s high attractiveness in the market. With leading markets like China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand, Asia Pacific will remain the top region with around 3/5th of market share in carbon black space. Among these, China alone accounts for more than 40% of the global carbon black production volume and will thus continue to be the most profitable market throughout the period of projection.

Leading Market Players in Global Carbon Black Landscape

Cabot Corporation, Phillips Carbon Black Ltd, Birla Carbon, Orion Engineered Carbons, CSRC Group, OMSK Carbon, Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd., JSC, Asahi Carbon Co. Ltd., Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon, Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021 – 2025 Market Size in 2020 US$17.4 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2025 US$23.6 Bn CAGR 6.5% Key Players Cabot Corporation, Birla Carbon, Orion Engineered Carbons, Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon, Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation

Product Coverage

Rubber Carbon Black

MGR

Specialty Black





Application Coverage

Tires

Rubber Goods

Plastics

Inks & Toners

Batteries

Paints & Coatings

Misc. (Wires & Cables, Consumer Goods, etc.)





Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Leading Companies

Cabot Corporation

Birla Carbon

Orion Engineered Carbons

Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon

Tokai Carbon

CSRC Group

Phillips Carbon Black Ltd

OMSK Carbon

JSC

Asahi Carbon Co. Ltd.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited





Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Grade-wise Analysis

Application-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

