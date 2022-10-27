Sleep Apnea Devices Market to hit USD 14.5 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The sleep apnea devices market value is anticipated to exceed USD 14.5 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.



Surging availability of insurance coverage for the treatment of sleep apnea and other sleep disorders will drive industry expansion. Some insurance providers also cover certain devices like MADs and the cost of continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy. In September 2022, ProSomnus, a pioneer in precision medical devices for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) treatment, announced that its EVO Sleep and Snore Device, an alternative to traditional oral devices and CPAP machines, had become reimbursable by Germany's public health insurance system.

Rising uptake of CPAP devices to boost sleep apnea devices market size

Therapeutics segment is projected to grow steadily through the analysis period owing to the soaring adoption of CPAP treatment, which is regarded as the gold standard therapy for relieving blockage in the upper airway during sleep. Moreover, the high prevalence of OSA is a growing public health concern, which is bolstering product demand. In addition, the availability of alternatives for therapeutic devices and treatment modalities for sleep disorders is slated to increase market share.

Growing inclination toward at-home treatments to enhance home care settings & individuals segment outlook

Home care settings & individuals segment is estimated to surpass USD 8 billion by 2030. The superior efficiency and convenience of at-home sleep testing have impelled product adoption in home settings. Growing preference for at-home testing and treatment has benefitted. The mounting access to direct-to-consumer at-home diagnostics is set to further stimulate segment progress.

High prevalence of sleep disorders to propel Europe market progression

Europe sleep apnea devices market is speculated to expand at a more than 7% growth rate through the forecast period. Sleep disorders are becoming more common in the region as a result of escalating anxiety and psychological distress, which is negatively affecting consumer lifestyles. The growing demand for minimally invasive treatments, as well as the rapid adoption of technologically advanced medical equipment, is likely to advance product demand in the region.

Product development by prominent players to strengthen the market scenario

The industry consists of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Invacare Corporation, ResMed Inc., Natus Medical Inc., and Teleflex Inc., among other firms.

