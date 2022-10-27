Great Quest Appoints Albert C. Yuen to its Management Team and Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd (TSXV:GQ) (“Great Quest” or the “Company”) announces that Mr. Albert C. Yuen has been appointed to the management team as Head of Precious Metals Strategy, effective immediately. Additionally, Mr. Yuen will be appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company, replacing Mr. Gordon Peeling, who has resigned after 11 years of service to the Board of Directors. Mr. Peeling is stepping down to make more time for family and other commitments, the Company thanks him for his immeasurable contributions.



Albert C. Yuen, CFA is a Managing Director and Founder of DesVoeux Guilford LLC, a family office, research consultant, and advisor. Albert also serves as a Managing Partner and Co-Founder of HRN, a multi-family office and advisory platform with investments across real estate, venture tech, life sciences, and alternative investment funds. He carries a registration with TigerBridge Capital a New York-based broker-dealer.

Previously, Albert was a Managing Partner with Kariba Capital, a boutique New York-based investment bank. Mr. Yuen also has served as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Committee Member at LR Global, a pioneering emerging and frontier market asset manager with offices in New York City, Vietnam, and Bangladesh. Mr. Yuen spent nearly a decade with Rockefeller & Co. (now Rockefeller Capital Management), managing a multi-billion-dollar global equity portfolio in New York City, where he held various capacities including Portfolio Manager and Senior Equity Analyst with the firm’s Investment Team leading holdings in Financial Services and Healthcare. Mr. Yuen has also held positions with Liberty Square Asset Management, a ground-breaking Boston-based hedge fund with a focus on international equities, and Salomon Smith Barney, among other Financial Services and Corporate roles during his career.

Mr. Yuen possesses a broad range of experience with companies and projects involved in the Mining and Resources, Energy, Technology, Agriculture, Healthcare/Biotech, Financial Services, and FinTech sectors. Albert has been a visible actor as an advisor and investor in several high-profile transactions and has also been quoted as an authority on capital markets and international development. He is also extremely passionate about emerging and developing markets, entrepreneurship, community engagement and impact investing.

Mr. Yuen graduated cum laude with a degree in Finance and Accounting from Northeastern University in Boston, MA and is a recipient of the Public Leadership Credential from the Harvard Kennedy School in Cambridge, MA. He is a holder of the CFA designation.

Jed Richardson, President and CEO of Great Quest Fertilizer commented, “Special thank you to Mr. Gordon Peeling, whose counsel, hard work and relationships helped preserve the Company. His contribution will be missed. We are pleased to welcome Albert to the management team of Great Quest. His invaluable experience with the business community in Mali, in broader Africa, and emerging markets in general, along with a penchant for establishing positive relationships come as a great benefit to the Company as we prepare to develop the Sanoukou Gold Project and seek strategic options to move ahead on for Tilemsi. We look forward to his contributions.”

In connection with the recent announcements, the Company has granted stock options in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan. Mr. Yuen will receive 200,000 options. The options have an exercise price of $0.05 and will expire five years from the date of grant. The options will vest immediately. The grant of options remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Great Quest

Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the development of African gold projects. The Company’s flagship asset is the Sanoukou Gold Project, encompassing 24 km2 located in the Kayes region to the West of Mali and developing the Tilemsi Phosphate Project a 1,206 km² parcel in northeastern Mali, containing high quality phosphate resources amenable to use as direct application fertilizer. Great Quest is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GQ, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol GQM.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF GREAT QUEST FERTILIZER LTD.

“Jed Richardson”

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the impact of changes to the Company’s management team and board of directors, the Sanoukou Gold Project, the Tilemi phosphate project and the Company’s future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.