In 2025 AI-powered healthcare won't be about curing, It will be about preventing - Mordor Intelligence

Boston, United States, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mordor Intelligence, a leading market intelligence and advisory firm forecasts "health expenditure will outstrip GDP growth over the next 15 years". Health spending per capita will grow at an average annual rate of 2.7% and will reach 10.2% of GDP by 2030.

Covid-19 and post Covid quarters continue to boost healthcare market globally. Today technology drives healthcare more than any other force, and in the future, it will continue to develop in remarkable ways. The pandemic has undoubtedly accelerated the adoption and advancement of healthcare technology.



By 2025, artificial intelligence will encroach into healthcare in such a way that not just electronic records, wearable sensors, the patients’ biological layers, and environmental sensor data all of these are continuously assessed with an entire corpus of medical literature to prepare a patient to prevent a condition. It won’t be about treating the diseases but preventing them.



Mind-reading exoskeletons, 3D printed drugs, and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) implants will be a part of managing diseases and disabilities. One of the repercussions of the pressures on increased spending on healthcare will be attempts to advance new approaches to financing, including targeted funding and payment reforms.



Payment reforms and new models for procurement may be unavoidable, with the rise in the number of novels, innovative therapies for chronic diseases in addition to the pressures from growing demand for vaccines and therapeutics to prevent and treat infectious diseases.



India’s healthcare industry is moving towards a more stable state owing to the enhanced healthcare budget by the government, improved awareness, and growing technological advancements. During the pandemic, the country has worked diligently in producing 62% of the world’s vaccine demand.



In 2030, the healthcare industry won’t be the same, there will be new technologies, and new companies making names - Mordor Intelligence