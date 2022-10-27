Spacee Launches New Virtual Store Walkthrough Feature That Lets Retail Managers See Shelves, Get Real-time Inventory Snapshots Remotely

DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spacee , which provides the best computer vision and AI solutions that help businesses drive new insights, improve efficiency and boost revenue, today launched a new version of its Deming shelf-mounted robots that feature live video feed capabilities, allowing retail store managers to see shelves and get real-time inventory snapshots remotely.



“There is a huge gap between what data retailers can collect in their e-commerce operations and what they can get from physical stores,” said Skip Howard, founder and CEO of Spacee. “Spacee helps fill that gap with critical in-store customer and supply chain data. Our latest Deming robots now take it to the next level with live and recorded video feeds.”

Spacee’s unobtrusive Deming robots roam across shelves capturing inventory data. While it can take several days for staff to capture inventory manually, and a full day for a floor robot, Deming can provide an accurate inventory accounting of an entire facility in under a minute. Deming installation requires just one tool and about 30 minutes per aisle.

Deming has been proven to help retailers improve supply chain efficiency, ensure Planogram compliance, reduce stockouts and waste, and reduce costs. It also provides critical inventory data for retailers who pick e-commerce orders out of stores.

“Supply chain challenges are making real-time inventory snapshots more crucial than ever,” added Howard. “Deming helps retailers get better visibility into what’s on their shelves, and what needs to be replenished from warehouses to reduce stockouts and keep customers happy. Deming’s new live video feeds will make it even simpler for district managers to quickly assess what help might be needed at each location, from anywhere.”

Deming is the only retail inventory measurement solution that provides accurate, near real-time data, and creates a video walkthrough that managers can view from anywhere. Retailers can use Deming just for video walkthroughs, or add extra capabilities such as inventory tracking.

To learn more about Spacee’s Deming, visit https://www.spacee.com/products/deming . To schedule a demo, email info@spacee.com .

About Spacee

Spacee provides the best computer vision and AI solutions that help businesses drive new insights, improve efficiency and boost revenue. Spacee’s interactive displays help engage and educate, and its unobtrusive shelf robots collect near real-time inventory data needed to help decrease stockouts and improve supply chain efficiency. The company works with leading brands around the world including Audi, Walmart, Panasonic, Coca-Cola and Mercedes-Benz. Learn more at spacee.com .

