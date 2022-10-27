Konica Minolta’s AccurioLabel 400 Receives 2022 Good Design Award

Ramsey, NJ, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, is pleased to announce the newest addition to its popular AccurioLabel series – the high-speed digital label printer AccurioLabel 400 – has won a 2022 Good Design Award.

Sponsored by the Japanese Institute of Design Promotion, the annual Good Design Award highlights products and facilities that feature excellent design, with each award determined by a comprehensive evaluation. As one judge noted, the AccurioLabel 400 “is a wonderful product with excellent accessibility that does not require specialized skills by automating operations. I would like to express my respect for the company’s stance of continuing to evolve to greatly change the range of expression by achieving white printing while keeping down the price of the equipment.”

Important new benefits include the ability to expand applications with white toner, extending creative label design possibilities and job opportunities for customers to expand their businesses. The AccurioLabel 400 digital press runs up to 3000m, with superfast print speeds of up to 130 feet per minute to improve productivity, and offers further cost reductions due to even more durable parts life.

“We’re extremely pleased to offer these new levels of quality and speed with the consistent results our clients expect from Konica Minolta,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. “The AccurioLabel 400 provides an ideal opportunity to help our customers build new profit streams and grow their businesses, further proof that we’re committed to enabling digital transformation for the labeling and packaging markets and securing a bright future for print.”

The AccurioLabel 400 is a net new product that allows label converters, commercial printers and brand owners to expand their businesses in the growing markets of digital label production. Earlier this year, Konica Minolta celebrated the 1,000th installation shipment for its AccurioLabel 230 digital toner label press, less than seven years since entering the market.

The new press features Konica Minolta’s Intelligent Quality Optimizer, the IQ-520, increasing usability and automation, with label production benefiting from higher levels of control – even for new users of the press. Automation allows for real-time control of white toner opacity, color stability control, automatic calibration, density adjustments and profile creation. Touch-panel monitors in three different areas of the label press enable intuitive operation, eliminating the need for extensive user training.

“We’re very proud to be recognized for the design of the new AccurioLabel 400 digital label press that we recently added to our portfolio of Industrial Print solutions,” said Bill Troxil, President, Industrial Print and Production Print Business, Konica Minolta.

The AccurioLabel 400 was first showcased in the U.S. during Labelexpo Americas in September. It will be officially available for sale in the spring of 2023 in four- and five-color options.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive and received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. Konica Minolta partners with its customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

