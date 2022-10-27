Single Cell Analysis Market Size to Hit $4.18 Bn by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report by Vantage Market Research, the Global Single Cell Analysis Market was worth USD 2.57 Billion in 2021 and is expected to be worth USD 4.18 Billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 15.1% between 2022 and 2028. The report gives an in-depth look at the top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an important and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and other stakeholders who want to make new plans for the future and take steps to strengthen their position in the market . in a report, titled “Single Cell Analysis Market by Product (Consumables, Instruments), by Application (Cancer, Immunology, Neurology, Stem cell), by End-Use (Academic & Research Laboratories, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.



List of Prominent Players in the Single Cell Analysis Market:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US)

Illumina Inc. (US)

Beckman Coulter Inc. (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Becton (US)

Dickinson and Company (US)

Fluidigm Corporation (US)



What is Single Cell Analysis? How Big is Single Cell Analysis Market Size?

Market Overview:

Driver: Rising Cases of Cancer to Drive the Market

In recent years, the prevalence of cancer patients is increasing owing to pollution and unhealthy lifestyle. The most important application areas for single-cell analysis are cancer genomics. According to WHO, the number of cancer cases will rise to approximately 35 million by 2030 from 15.3 million cases and 8 million cancer deaths in 2021. The growth in this disease has resulted in a need to conduct extensive research for diagnosis and treating single-cell analysis forms which is considered to be an important part of this research. The analysis of individual cells enables the correct diagnosis of diseases and monitoring of treatment efficacy. Single-cell analysis aids in the enumeration of helper T-cells, determination of DNA content and monitoring the proliferation of tumour cells in breast cancer and other malignancies.

Restraint: High Cost of Single-Cell Analysis Products is expected to hinder the Single Cell Analysis Market Growth

The rising cost of Research and Development (R&D) in single-cell biology is because of the need to maintain high-quality standards i.e. use of high-grade, expensive products. This has to comply with the guidelines set by regulatory authorities. However, academic laboratories and research facilities find it difficult to afford such expensive instruments due to budget constraints. In addition, the maintenance costs and several other indirect expenses result in an overall increase in the total cost of ownership of these instruments. This is a major factor limiting the adoption of Single Cell Analysis devices in both clinical and research applications.

Key Insights and Findings from the In-depth Report:

The research application sub-segment is anticipated to dominate the segment for Single Cell Analysis Market and growing at a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). This is owing to the increase in the prevalence of cancer, and the demand for stem cell research, the inventiveness for early detection of chronic diseases, and awareness for commercially available cancer diagnostics and precision medicine are some factors driving the segment growth.

The academic and research laboratories segment is accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The need for research and development in the Single Cell Analysis area is majorly contributed by the research institutions and academic facilities.

North America is the largest regional segment. This surge is attributed to the rising demand of Single Cell Analysis research in developed economies such as the U.S. and Canada. This region dominated owing to its abundance availability of skilled research professionals and the highest number of scientific research institutions.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various healthcare facilities worldwide. The Single Cell Analysis Market also had a huge impact. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop the swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to a severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data- points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Growth of Single Cell Analysis Market in North America

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to the prevalence for increase in number of well-established Single Cell Analysis facilities and technical institutes in the US and Canada. Also, large number of on-going research studies and growth of the overall healthcare sector are among the few factors expected to contribute to the growth of this market in this region. Key players are spending huge funds in Research and Development (R&D) which is also one of the factors that are booming the development of Single Cell Analysis Market in this region.

For instance, in March 2021, Beckman Coulter (a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation) launched the CytoFLEX SRT Benchtop Sorter that features expanded laser and color options for use in labs of all sizes.

In March 2020, Fluidigm Corporation (US) opened a new Center of Excellence (CoE) for Imaging Mass Cytometry (IMC) in Singapore, together with the Singapore Immunology Network (SIgN), part of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research.

North America is anticipated to showcase largest growth over the forecast period. Moreover, to maintain the productivity of such innovative drugs and biologics, most of the leading pharmaceutical Industries and bio-pharmaceutical companies have started building Single Cell Analysis facilities or contracting external service providers.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 165 Pages and in-depth TOC on Single Cell Analysis Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Scope of the Report:

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

