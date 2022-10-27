TODAY - CA FWD’s 2022 California Economic Summit Kicks Off 2-Day Event in Bakersfield

Bakersfield, CA, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Who: Produced by California Forward (CA FWD), in partnership with its California Stewardship Network, the California Economic Summit kicks off today in Bakersfield.

What: The California Economic Summit influences CA FWD’s ongoing movement to make the government and economy work for everyone. This year’s Summit includes plenary discussions on encouraging energy evolution and climate adaptation, advancing inclusive regional economies, bolstering California’s creative economy and more.

This year’s speakers include, but are not limited to:

State Senator Ben Allen

State Senator Anna Caballero

Former State Treasurer and Controller John Chiang

State Assemblymember Vince Fong

Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh

State Senator Shannon Grove

State Treasurer Fiona Ma

State Assemblymember Rudy Salas

Kern County Board of Supervisors Chair Zack Scrivner

Central Valley Community Foundation CEO and former Fresno Mayor Ashley Swearengin

California State Infrastructure Advisor and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa

State Assemblymember Buffy Wicks

State Senator Scott Wiener

The full list of speakers can be found here.

The goal of the California Economic Summit is to create a shared economic agenda that sets the stage for collective action in 2023. Throughout its decade-long history, the collective work done at the Summit has set the framework for tangible achievements for Californians, including over $6.5 billion in broadband expansion, $600 million for the Community Economic Resilience Fund (CERF), nearly $1.5 billion investment in wildfire resilience, $500 million for the California Dream for All homeownership program and more.

The full Summit program can be found here, beginning on page 3.

When: October 27-28, 2022

Where: Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center, 1001 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93301 or virtually (virtual includes access to plenary sessions only).

###

ABOUT CA FWD

California Forward (CA FWD) leads a statewide movement, bringing people together across communities, regions and interests to improve government and create inclusive, sustainable growth for everyone. A 501(c)(3) organization, CA FWD drives collective action to identify solutions that can be taken to scale to meet the challenges the state is facing. CA FWD serves as the backbone for the California Stewardship Network, an alliance of regional economic development leaders, and is home to the California Economic Summit and the California Dream Index. To view our work product from last year’s Summit, which informs our agenda for the year and will be built upon at this year’s Summit, see the 2022 Roadmap to Shared Prosperity.