AllStars Digital Prepares Launch of Native AllStars Coin with Upcoming Initial Exchange Offering

AllStars Digital (ASD), the world’s first sports performance trading exchange, has announced its Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) for November 2, 2022. During the IEO, AllStars Digital will launch the AllStars Coin ($ASX), a platform-native blockchain-based token that will unlock a wide range of uses and opportunities for its holders. This news comes soon after the announcement of ASD’s partnership with BitMart, a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform, for listing $ASX and bringing its utility to users around the world.

ASD is revolutionizing sports-staking by using proprietary indices and real-time sports statistics to create performance-based prices for sports-focused digital assets. These offerings sit within an AllStars ecosystem which also includes fantasy gaming, NFT collections, a Metaverse sports exchange, and dApp games. This suite of offerings opens a world of new opportunities for sports fans and investors to ‘Watch, Trade and Earn’, with all of these capabilities enabled by the AllStars Coin.

AllStars Digital CEO Youssef Mechahouri said about the upcoming IEO: “$ASX will be the underlying currency of the amazing AllStars Digital trading exchange, but it will also bring users free access to AllStars’ fantasy sports contests, as well as entry into our exclusive mega-coin contests. As transaction volumes and revenues increase, ASD will buy back $ASX from the market to support and grow its value. By holding $ASX, fans and investors can also earn from special series NFTs and be a voice in DAO voting for NFT icon development as well as DeFi player listings. $ASX is a principal component of the ASD platform, and we are thrilled to now reach our IEO – a critical milestone on our project roadmap.”

According to Akash Gharu, the CPO of AllStars Digital: “Using proprietary technology that has already been successfully tried and tested by the AllStars team in traditional financial markets, ASD is combining quantitative computation with the blockchain to deliver definitive value rankings for the performance of sports athletes. Now, using $ASX, as well as our recent partnership with BitMart for listing $ASX, we can onboard users around the world, providing them with the huge range of opportunities $ASX opens up, smoothly, quickly and in large numbers. Going into Web3 and GAMEFI, the possibilities for this token are numerous. That journey starts now with the $ASX IEO in place.”

ASD has created high-quality user onboarding resources and educational material to quickly bring new users up to speed on the functions and benefits of ASD’s product and token utility. With the IEO and BitMart listing of $ASX, AllStars Digital’s project development enters a new phase and trajectory.

www.allstars digital.io

About AllStars Digital

AllStars Digital is on a mission to democratize trading on the performance of sports stars via a digital economy based on a brand new customized blockchain token – the AllStars Coin ($ASX). After studying the industry, listening to target audiences and spending two years developing and testing a truly groundbreaking product, AllStars Digital is now on the launchpad. The AllStars Digital trading platform will launch in November 2022, in time for the kick-off of the most celebrated sporting event on the planet, the FIFA football World Cup in Qatar. Before that comes the Initial Exchange Offering of the AllStars Coin, the currency on which the ASD platform will trade. The AllStars Digital team believes that its thousands of existing global followers, and many millions more traders, sports fans, and crypto enthusiasts, are going to love it!

