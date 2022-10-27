BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. Adds new Crypto Mining Equipment & Additional Board Member

CRESTVIEW, FL, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc (OTC: BFCH) is proud to announce that we have purchased a new dry cooler that will integrate perfectly with our cutting edge liquid immersion system for our initial flagship facility located in North Carolina. With a 1,000 kW thermal cooling capacity the cooler will allow us to run an extensive assortment of miners and networking equipment allowing for a perfectly controlled temperature to extend the life of devices.

To handle high power demands we have purchased a 125 kW ASIC Mining panel. This power distribution panel will allow us to take 415V 3 phase power and distribute it directly to ASIC miners. This panel has 42 individual PDU(Power Distribution Unit), each cabled with C19 power cables that will be hooked directly to a miner or a power supply. Each PDU is rated for 16 Amps of continuous power at 240v. Utilizing this system will allow for a much faster delivery of power to devices. This will allow for better power management while providing consistency and protection for equipment, Additional ASIC mining panels will be purchased as we continue to scale.

We have also added another new board member, Tom Ellison, who is taking on the role of Chief Technical Officer. A graduate of North Central Texas College, Tom has worked for a number of large companies over his 23-year career designing and implementing I/T infrastructure. His work experience includes, but isn’t limited to, Network Administration, Firewalls such as Checkpoint and Palo Alto, Cisco routers, ISEC, Cisco IOS, IOS-XE, NX-OS, multidimensional Nexus 7000 series switches, N5K/2K switches, VPC, and Aruba Clearpass. His vast knowledge will allow us to better design our mining facilities and infrastructure.

As we move forward, we will be adding other key personnel and equipment as we quickly move towards active crypto mining. As tweeted and pictured yesterday, the company has received initial miners and begun unpacking them for rack mining while we wait for Immersion set up to be built. Additional miners have been purchased and will be coming throughout the end of year and into the 2023 year. Thank you to our shareholders for their continued support, More updates will be forthcoming very soon!

