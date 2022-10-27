Questex’s Hotel Management Presents the 2022 Influential Women in Hospitality Honorees

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotel Management announces the fifth annual “Influential Women in Hospitality” list, showcasing twenty-eight trailblazing women in the hotel industry.



The 2022 honorees were selected by the Hotel Management editorial staff for their strong leadership and dedication to excellence in hospitality. This influential group’s list of accomplishments is as long as it is impressive, and Hotel Management is proud to feature these talented, inspiring women.

Hotel Management’s 2022 Influential Women in Hospitality are:

Michele Allen, CFO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Julie Arrowsmith, President & CFO, G6 Hospitality Kathryn Barrett, VP of Revenue & Digital Strategy, Dream Hotel Group Andrea Belfanti, CEO, International Society of Hospitality Consultants Laura Lee Blake, President & CEO, AAHOA Megan Brumagim, VP, Environmental, Social & Governance, Choice Hotels International Allison Callen, Hotel Investments, Global Holdings Management Group Sarah Eustis, CEO, Main Street Hospitality Christina Flannery, Director, Capital Project Management, Park Hotels & Resorts Nikki Fox, VP Business Development, GLR Jennifer Fugolo, VP of Advancement, AHLA Foundation Shruti Gandhi Buckley, SVP, Global Brand Leader for Hampton, Hilton Kristie Goshow, Chief Commercial Officer, KSL Resorts Andrea Grigg, Senior Managing Director & Global Head of Asset Mgmt, JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group Cartarwa Jones, Senior Vice President, Investment & Portfolio Analysis, RLJ Lodging Trust Emily Lustig, VP of Acquisitions, Arbor Lodging Partners Vera Manoukian, COO, Sonesta International Hotels Corp. Keryn McNamara, SVP Hotel Technology, Aimbridge Hospitality Karen McWilliams, VP of Revenue Strategy, Concord Hospitality Enterprises Lynette Montoya, President & CEO, Latino Hotel Association Trusha Patel, CEO, Platinum Holdings Lalia Rach, Executive Managing Director, Strategic Consulting Services, Associated Luxury Hotels International Ama Romaine, Global General Counsel, Real Estate Asset Management, Blackstone Talene Staab, Brand Leader, Home2Suites, Hilton Andrea Stokes, Practice Lead, Hospitality, J.D. Power Crystal V Thomas, VP & Global Brand Leader, Lifestyle & Luxury Brands, Hyatt Hotels Corp. DeShaun Wise Porter, VP & Global Head of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Engagement, Hilton Soo Yeon Noh, VP – North America Full-Service Development – Western Region, Marriott International

“Hotel Management is thrilled to introduce the 28 outstanding women hoteliers who make up this year’s 2022 Influential Women in Hospitality list,” said Elaine Simon, Senior Managing Editor with Questex Hospitality and Hotel Management. “Now in its fifth year, the list showcases women in a variety of roles and companies who all share two common denominators: They’ve worked hard and overcome challenges to succeed in the hotel industry. Congratulations to these influential women—we can’t wait to see what you do next!”

The 2022 Influential Women in Hospitality honorees are featured in the October print issue of Hotel Management. Visit www.hotelmanagement.net to learn more.

