Conifer Holdings Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call/Webcast for November 10, 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNFR) announced today that it will host a conference call/webcast on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 8:30am Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Company plans to release its third quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.



Investors, analysts, employees and the public are invited to listen to the conference call via:

Webcast: CNFR Q3 2022 Financial Results Webcast or on the Event Calendar at IR.CNFRH.com

Conference Call: 844-868-8843 (domestic) or 412-317-6589 (international)

The webcast will be archived and available for replay on the Conifer Holdings website at IR.CNFRH.com.

Individuals who listen to the call should refer to Conifer Holdings’ audited consolidated financial statements and related notes included in its annual form 10-K, filed on March 10, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

