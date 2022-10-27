Escalent Acquires Rhein Associates, Secures Partnership with Work Truck Solutions to Create Unrivaled Commercial Vehicle, Fleet Research and Advisory Practice

LIVONIA, Mich., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Escalent , a data analytics and advisory firm with a market-leading automotive practice, announced today it has acquired Rhein Associates and secured a partnership with Work Truck Solutions to create a commercial vehicle and fleet research and advisory practice that is unrivaled in the industry, due to the combination of demand, supply, and inventory data, insights and offerings.



For nearly five decades, Escalent’s Automotive & Mobility practice has been guiding global brands by delivering market insights and developing human-centric products, services and technology. Rhein Associates is a leader in North American commercial vehicle and off-highway powertrain forecasting data, renowned for providing the industry with accurate, thorough and relevant databases, analysis and insight. It’s best known for its main offering, the Rhein Report, which clients rely on for market intelligence and perspective to inform their business strategy. The acquisition allows Escalent to combine forecasted production (supply-side) data with its existing primary and syndicated Fleet Advisory Hub™ (demand-side) data.

Add to that a partnership with Work Truck Solutions, a leading authority on commercial vehicles, which provides a one-stop commercial vehicle inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing solution that maximizes commercial sales, customer relationships and profitability for dealers and their business buyers. This partnership gives Escalent the ability to combine Work Truck Solutions’ extensive commercial vehicle inventory dataset with Rhein Associates and Escalent’s data specialties to create new, powerful joint offerings that do not exist anywhere else in the market.

Together, Escalent will lead the way with commercial vehicle data and advisory solutions that will arm clients with a unified, 360-degree view of the industry to help clients grow their businesses.

“The rate of change in the automotive industry is exponential, and we are committed to expanding our expertise and continuing to anticipate our clients’ needs to guide them through disruption,” said Melissa Sauter, CEO of Escalent. “These strategic moves advance our objective to deliver meaningful market insights and guidance to our clients as they navigate the rapidly-transforming commercial vehicle and fleet ecosystem.”

“Combining our primary research and consulting expertise with the robust datasets from Rhein Associates and Work Truck Solutions will allow us to lead the way in commercial vehicle advisory solutions,” said Jason Mantel, managing director of Escalent’s Automotive & Mobility practice. “We’re excited to create new, combined offerings that will deliver the market insights our clients have wanted and needed but that never before existed.”

“We keep a sharp focus on the changing needs of commercial vehicle shoppers, especially given the evolution of the industry, and we work hard to develop new products, strategies and partnerships to meet those needs,” said Kathryn Schifferle, chief vision officer of Work Truck Solutions. “Partnering with Escalent is another example of how we’re continuously looking to provide even more robust data to improve the B2B shopping process.”

About Escalent

Escalent is an award-winning data analytics and advisory firm that helps clients understand human and market behaviors to navigate disruption and business transformation. As catalysts of progress for more than 40 years, our strategies guide the world’s leading brands. We accelerate growth by creating a seamless flow between primary, secondary, syndicated, and internal business data, providing consulting and advisory services from insights through implementation. Based on a profound understanding of what drives human beings and markets, we identify actions that build brands, enhance customer experiences, inspire product innovation and boost business productivity. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.

About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions is the smart technology platform that serves the Commercial Vehicle Industry. The end-to-end solutions such as Comvoy.com, the national commercial marketplace, and CV Showroom™, the smart digital catalog of commercial vehicles not in stock, connect the dots between commercial vehicle buyers, dealers, manufacturers and upfitters. This innovative technology is the one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing solution that maximizes commercial sales, customer relationships and profitability.