Finalists Announced for 2022 Ventus Awards Celebrating Offshore Wind Industry Achievements

Baltimore, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Network for Offshore Wind, the leading non-profit working to accelerate offshore wind development and build a dedicated manufacturing supply chain in the United States, today announced finalists for the Ventus Awards. In its second year, the Ventus Awards are the industry’s highest level of professional recognition, celebrating the cutting-edge innovations and the trailblazing people, companies, and organizations ushering in a new era for offshore wind energy.

Presented in partnership with Recharge, the finalists and winners will be recognized as part of the 2022 Ventus Gala on November 17 in Washington, D.C., the premier black-tie event where hundreds of professionals across the global offshore wind supply chain come together to celebrate the industry’s collective accomplishments as well as honor the leaders and innovators that inspire the industry with ingenuity and confidence.

“2022 has been a monumental year for offshore wind and these nominees are at the forefront of the tremendous progress that has been made across the industry,” said Liz Burdock, CEO of the Business Network for Offshore Wind. “From small businesses to multinational corporations, organizations and educational institutions throughout the supply chain are revving up for a clean energy transition dominated by offshore wind deployment and job creation. We thank all those who are dedicating their talent, drive, and commitment to improving the environment and advancing this industry. We look forward to celebrating their important work during this year’s Ventus Gala.”

Awards will be presented in eight categories designed to highlight the contributions and facets of the offshore wind industry on a global scale. Additionally, the Heronemus Award for Outstanding Achievement in Offshore Wind will be awarded to an individual who has contributed significantly to the expansion of offshore wind energy. The 2022 nominees include:

Advancement in Project Siting & Development

Given to an individual, team, or company that has developed a technology, process, or demonstrated immense effort and collaboration to advance or reduce offshore wind project development risk, cycle, or timeline.

Ventolines – Almere, Netherlands

– Vineyard Wind – New Bedford, Massachusetts

– WSP USA – New York, New York

Health, Safety & Environment Program of the Yea r

Recognizes an organization’s successful implementation of policies and/or training programs.

Aker Solutions – Oslo, Norway

– Fugro – Leidschendam, Netherlands

– RelyOn Nutec and Massachusetts Maritime Academy – Houma, Louisiana; Bourne, Mass.

Innovation of the Year

Singular innovation that will contribute to the acceleration of offshore wind.

Friede and Goldman – Houston, Texas

– Aker Solutions – Oslo, Norway

– Keystone Tower Systems – Pampa, Texas

Next-Gen Leadership

Recognizes a professional who is 35 years old or younger and has been in the industry less than ten years.

Eagle Wu (VinciVR) – Boston, Massachusetts

(VinciVR) – Sarah Schweitzer (Vineyard Wind) – Boston, Massachusetts

(Vineyard Wind) – Vinny Montemurro (Burns & McDonnell) – New York, New York

Offshore Wind Leadership

Given to a company or public entity that exhibits outstanding leadership, benefiting industry growth, development, and market maturation.

Con Edison – New York, New York

– New York Offshore Wind Technical Working Groups (a program of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority) – Albany, New York

Vineyard Wind – New Bedford, Massachusetts

Supply Chain Advancement Award

Recognizes a company or public sector entity that is making a lasting contribution to the advancement of the offshore wind energy supply chain.

Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

– Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company – Houston, Texas

– Maryland Energy Administration – Baltimore, Maryland

– New Jersey Economic Development Authority – Trenton, New Jersey

– New York State Energy Research and Development Authority – Albany, New York

Talent Management Leadership

Recognizes individuals who nurture and develop a new generation of leaders.

Offshore Wind Consultants (OWC) – London, United Kingdom

– Ørsted – Fredericia, Denmark

– Haugland Group – Melville, New York

Viterna Award for Excellence in Engineering

Recognizes excellence in engineering that advances the offshore wind energy industry. Given to an individual or team, it is named after NASA scientist Larry Viterna who, with fellow scientist Bob Corrigan, developed the Viterna Method, which is the most widely used method to predict wind

turbine performance and increase the efficiency of turbine output.

Keystone Engineering Inc. – Mandeville, Louisiana

– National Renewable Energy Laboratory – Golden, Colorado

– New York State Energy Research and Development Authority – Albany, New York

All Ventus Awards are open to nominations with the exception of the Heronemus Award for Outstanding Achievement in Offshore Wind. Submissions were reviewed and scored by a Selection Committee of individuals that represent the breadth of the offshore wind industry. Winners will be selected by a distinguished Judges Panel, including Dr. Dan Arvizu, 28th Chief Executive of the New Mexico State University System; Denis Hayes, CEO of the Bullitt Foundation; Rose McKinney-James, managing principal at Energy Works; and Matt Petersen, president and CEO of Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator.