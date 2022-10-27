TRANSWESTERN CLOSES THIRD U.S. DIVERSIFIED VALUE-ADD REAL ESTATE FUND

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (OCT. 26, 2022 – Houston) – Transwestern Investment Group (TIG), the investment management arm of the Transwestern family of companies, announces that it has raised $325 million of commitments for Transwestern Strategic Partners Fund III (“TSP Fund III”), a discretionary closed-end fund. TSP Fund III marks the firm’s largest fundraise to date.

“The strong support came from both new and long-time investors reflecting the track record that TIG has built in delivering excellent outcomes for our investors,” said Charles Hazen, President of TIG.

TSP Fund III focuses on diversified value-add investment and development opportunities in markets and locations within the U.S. that are driven by strong job growth and global supply chains.

The fund will capitalize on opportunities offered in real estate sectors with secular tailwinds as well as those more dependent on cyclical economic trends. These are primarily thematic opportunities in industrial, multifamily and healthcare, and secondarily in cyclical opportunities in markets with strong economic drivers, supply constraints and liquidity. TIG expects current market conditions will result in a repricing of assets and an opportunity for outsized returns; however, the focus on sector fundamentals has been very successful for TIG in prior funds, resulting in performance that significantly exceeded target returns.

Transwestern’s national presence and integrated operating platform enable it to source and execute investment opportunities in some of the most dynamic markets across the U.S. At closing, approximately 25% of TSP Fund III’s capital has been committed across investments in markets such as Austin, Phoenix and the Inland Empire.

“We believe that the market reset we are experiencing, and our platform, will continue to provide attractive investment opportunities,” said Hazen. We are grateful for our investment partners’ confidence in our ability to consistently deliver results for them.”.

About Transwestern Investment Group

Transwestern Investment Group (TIG®) is a real estate investment adviser with $7.3 billion of assets under management. The firm serves a broad range of institutional and high-net-worth investors with its full-service investment management and Transwestern’s integrated operating platform.

The privately held Transwestern companies have been delivering a higher level of personalized service and innovative real estate solutions since 1978. Through an integrated, customized approach that begins with good ideas, the firm drives value for investors across commercial real estate services, development. investment management and opportunistic programs for high-net-worth investors. Operating from 33 U.S. offices, Transwestern extends its platform capabilities globally through strategic alliance partners whose unique geographic, cultural, and business expertise fuels creative solutions. Learn more at transwestern.com and @Transwestern.

This document does not constitute an offer, solicitation or recommendation to sell or an offer to buy any securities, investment products or investment advisory services. Any offer or solicitation will be made only pursuant to a confidential private placement memorandum and subscription documents (the “Offering Materials”) and will be subject to the terms and conditions contained in such Offering Materials.

The investors included in this press release were not selected based on performance, but because they are some of the largest well-known investors with similar strategic alliances. It is not known whether these investors approve or disapprove of TIG or the services or products it provides.

