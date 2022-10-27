SalMar - Ulrik Steinvik appointed as new CFO

English Norwegian

SalMar has appointed Ulrik Steinvik as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective today. Steinvik has been in SalMar since 2006 and has held several leading positions in the executive management where he has been Director of Business Improvement the latest years.

“I am pleased that Ulrik Steinvik has accepted the role as SalMar’s new CFO. Ulrik and I have worked closely together in the management group for years, and I look forward to continuing our close cooperation. Ulrik’s extensive experience and expertise will be valuable in the further development of the company,” says Frode Arntsen, CEO of SalMar ASA.

Before Steinvik joined SalMar, he served with Arthur Andersen Norway and Ernst & Young from 1998 to 2006. He graduated from the Norwegian School of Economics and Business in 2002 and holds the title as Norwegian state authorized public accountant.

“I am excited and honoured to take on the position as CFO of SalMar and I look forward to continue to strengthen SalMar going forward,” says Ulrik Steinvik.

Ulrik Steinvik replaces Gunnar Nielsen, who handed in his resignation in September. See press release 30 September 2022.

For more information please contact:

CEO Frode Arntsen, tel +47 482 06 665

Head of IR Håkon Husby, tel +47 936 30 449

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

