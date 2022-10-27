Animal Vaccine Market Size is expected to reach at USD 14,679 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5%, Owing to Increasing Incidence of Livestock Diseases

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Animal Vaccine Market Size accounted for USD 7,731 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 14,679 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030.



Animal Vaccine Market Report Coverage:

Market Animal Vaccine Market Animal Vaccine Market Size 2021 USD 7,731 Million Animal Vaccine Market Forecast 2030 USD 14,679 Million Animal Vaccine Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 7.5% Animal Vaccine Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Animal Vaccine Market Base Year 2021 Animal Vaccine Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product, By Animal Type, And By Geography Animal Vaccine Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Merck & Co., Inc., Ceva, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Neogen Corporation, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Zoetis, Biogénesis Bagó, Pfizer Inc., and Elanco Animal Health. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Animal Vaccine Market Overview

Animal vaccination improves the condition of animals, extending their lives. The most common animal vaccines offered are for E. coli, distemper, rabies, hepatitis rotavirus, brucellosis, parvovirus, as well as pinkeye. Various diseases, such as foot-and-mouth illness and influenza, have a negative impact on livestock all over the world. Economic losses from livestock deaths are important, as they affect the availability of milk products, meats, as well as other poultry products.

Animal Vaccine Market Trend

Viral Outbreaks in Companion and Livestock Populations

Increasing government support for the development of veterinary vaccines

Rising livestock population and companion animals





Animal Vaccine Market Growth

Rising food security concerns and increased animal husbandry are driving up demand for animal vaccinations for the livestock population. Global livestock production has increased due to the rising demand for animal products. Furthermore, a variety of variables such as changing food tastes and population increase are raising the demand for cattle products. These elements are assisting the market's expansion. Furthermore, the ongoing developments of technologically sophisticated vaccines, as well as the breakout of cattle diseases, have led to shifting market dynamics.

Animal Vaccine Market Segmentation

The global animal vaccine market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on product, and animal type. By product, the segment is separated into attenuated live vaccines, DNA vaccines, inactivated vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and subunit vaccines. According to the animal vaccine market forecast, the attenuated live vaccines category is predicted to develop significantly in the next years.

In terms of animal type, the market is categorized into poultry, aqua, companion, swine, and ruminants.

Animal Vaccine Market Regional Overview

The global animal vaccine market is separated into several geographic regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. According to an animal vaccine industry analysis, North America dominates the global market, with Asia Pacific having the fastest-growing CAGR in the coming years.

The region's high government interference and the existence of large biopharmaceutical businesses have a good impact on accounting for a significant share of North America. According to a report published by the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the National Animal Vaccine and Veterinary Countermeasures Bank (NAVVCB) suggested a three-part program in 2018 in support of animal disease prevention and management in relation to the Farm Bill. APHIS authorities, on the other hand, had extensive conversations with stakeholders and industry with the primary purpose of producing significantly bigger vaccine doses for general access under the moniker of the North American Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccine Bank, which was designed exclusively for the United States. APHIS also stated that the North American Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccine Bank will continue to take part in this new program and assist in its expansion across the United States.

In contrast, Asia Pacific is predicted to have the fastest-growing CAGR in the animal vaccine market in the future years. A rapid rise in livestock population, improved awareness about zoonotic diseases, and a rise in the number of animal infectious diseases are all factors driving expansion, all of which create the profitable potential for regional growth. Furthermore, considerable government assistance is propelling the regional market for the animal vaccine forward. In 2012 and 2013, the World Companion Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) urged many Asian countries to develop recommendations for Asian veterinary practitioners on how to successfully administer vaccines to small mammals. Furthermore, the WSAVA's Immunization Guidelines Group (VGG) established a new two-year project in 2012 that focuses on the vaccination needs for small household pets in Asia. These factors contribute to the overall industry growth of the Asia-Pacific animal vaccine market.

Animal Vaccine Market Players

Some of the prominent animal vaccine market companies are Merck & Co., Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Biogénesis Bagó, Ceva, Neogen Corporation, Zoetis, Pfizer Inc., and Elanco Animal Health.

Animal Vaccine Market Strategies

Some of the key strategies in market:

In January 2021, Zoetis introduced a new brand called "Poulvac ProcertaTM HVT-IBD." The recently launched medicine is a helpful tool for controlling IBD due to the level of protection it gives and the early protection it provides even against the IBD virus, which involves the predominant AL2 strain.





In September 2020, - Pfizer Inc. released preliminary preclinical data in mouse & non-human primate models from its BNT162b2 mRNA-based vaccination development against COVID-19 illness. These experimental findings, together with our clinical evidence to date, indicate the potential and feasibility of an mRNA-based vaccine approach that has the ability to prevent millions of COVID-19 infections in animals.





In January 2020, MSD Animal Health, a Merck & Co., Inc. subsidiary, introduced the "Innoject Pro," a novel engineered subcutaneous chick immunization technology. The new solution enhances injection precision and stability during the immunization procedure, lowering stress and enhancing safety in chicks. This technology will be integrated with MSD Animal Health's Innovax for a diversity of vaccine administration, along with a unique vaccine that gives long-term protection against NSD, IBD, and MD in a single dosage.





Questions Answered By This Report

What was the market size of Animal Vaccine Market in 2021?

What will be the CAGR of Animal Vaccine Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

Who are the major players in Global Animal Vaccine Market?

Which region held the largest share in Animal Vaccine Market in 2021?

What are the key market drivers of Animal Vaccine Market?

Who is the largest end user Animal Vaccine Market?

What will be the Animal Vaccine Market value in 2030?





