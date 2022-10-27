ClaimBuyout Recognized for Technology Innovation in P&C Insurance Industry

MANSFIELD, Texas, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimBuyout, a national vehicle buying company, has been named to NU PropertyCasualty360 Luminaries Class of 2022 in the category of Technology Innovation as pacesetters who help push the industry forward in digitalization and modernization. Honorees are selected by a panel of industry experts based on how well they stated and achieved goals with regards to the nomination category; how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the insurance business; and the nominee’s commitment to the highest ethical standards as well as dedication to service and excellence.

“We are delighted to receive this recognition for our innovative technology, and I want to thank and recognize our dedicated team along with our valued insurance providers who realize the personal care and satisfaction their customers receive as a result of working with us,” says Robert Guerrero, President & Co-Founder of ClaimBuyout. “We appreciate the continued support throughout the automotive claims industry as the ClaimBuyout option never existed on a national scale before. Historically, there have been two options for vehicle owners—either you fixed your vehicle, or it was declared a total loss. Our timing is ideal for offering another option. It works because people want to know what else they can do with their repairable vehicle and are pleased to receive pre-accident value.”

“Today’s top insurance organizations recognize the industry’s history and purpose while embodying contemporary processes and services,” says NU Property & Casualty Executive Editor Elana Ashanti Jefferson. “My colleagues and I are thrilled to be able to recognize pace-setting insurance organizations, programs, practices, teams and individuals as part of the annual NU PropertyCasualty360 Luminaries recognition program.”

Launched in January 2021, ClaimBuyout works with national insurance providers where more than 70 percent of offers are accepted, and it takes an average of 2 days from ClaimBuyout Offer to contract. Creating new ways to increase customer satisfaction throughout the automotive claims process for insurance companies is part of ClaimBuyout’s strategic approach.

About ClaimBuyout

ClaimBuyout is a national vehicle buying company delivering a new post-accident option offering pre-accident value. The proprietary self-service digital platform is where people go to sell their repairable vehicles following an accident instead of having the vehicle repaired. Vehicles are acquired by insurance referrals, rental car company fleets, and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Learn more at ClaimBuyout.com, email Offer@claimbuyout.com, or call 833.328.9688.

