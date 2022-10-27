Presentation of DKT Holdings Q3 2022 Results

TDC Holding will conduct a conference call for investors and analysts on 9 November 2022, at 14.00 CET to present the Q3 2022 headline financials. Henrik Hjortshøj-Nielsen, Head of Treasury and Investor Relation, will comment on the results and answer questions during the conference call. The investor analyst conference will be available in Microsoft Teams at:



https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_ODQ2OWQxYTItNTQ2Mi00MzZiLWFmZWQtYzFmODJlNjg0N2Zm%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22 % 3a%22e8dcf6e6-3acc-4af9-9cb2-77f688cb688b%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%2213b0831f-7ba7-4930-b0b8-21f547d4e9c5%22%7d

Dial in to Microsoft Teams is: + 45 32 72 51 67– Code: 672 889 196 #

The conference call will refer to a slide deck that will be available from 9 November 2022, at 10.00 CET on the link:

https://tdcgroup.com/da/investor-relations

Please mute your microphone before and during the presentation.



For inquiries regarding the above, please contact TDC Investor Relation on +45 29 21 17 49 or investorrelations@tdc.dk

TDC tickers

Reuters TDC.CO

Bloomberg TDC DC

