Hematology Diagnostics Market Size Will Attain USD 12.3 Billion by 2030 growing at 5.8% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hematology Diagnostics Market Size accounted for USD 7.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 12.3 Billion by 2030 rising at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030.



Hematology Diagnostics Market Statistics

North America hematology diagnostics market revenue grabbed 45% market share in 2021

According to World Health Organization, US witnessed 1,898,160 new cancer cases and 608,570 cancer deaths

Asia-Pacific hematology diagnostics market growth will record significant CAGR of from 2022 to 2030

Among products, consumables segment acquired over 60% of the overall market share in 2021

Based on end-use, hospitals gathered over 40% shares in 2021

Development of highly advanced hematology analyzers is a global hematology diagnostics market trend fueling the industry demand





Hematology Diagnostics Market Growth Factors

Growing incidence of hematology diseases

Surging prevalence of leukemia

Increasing adoption of point-of-care (POC) hematology diagnostics





Hematology Diagnostics Market Report Coverage:

Market Hematology Diagnostics Market Hematology Diagnostics Market Size 2021 USD 7.5 Billion Hematology Diagnostics Market Forecast 2030 USD 12.3 Billion Hematology Diagnostics Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 5.8% Hematology Diagnostics Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Hematology Diagnostics Market Base Year 2021 Hematology Diagnostics Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product, By Test Type, By End-Use, And By Geography Hematology Diagnostics Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Abbott Laboratories, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Sysmex Corporation, Boule Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., HORIBA, Ltd., Drew Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, EKF Diagnostics, and Beckman Coulter, Inc Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Hematology Diagnostics Market Dynamics

Growing rise in the prevalence of blood disorders, increased centralization among market players and diagnostic centers, the introduction of fully automated hematology analyzers, and fast technological advancements have all contributed to the global hematology diagnostics market's growth. Because of the ease of use, numerous scientific innovations in instruments, and favorable government scenario, the market in North America is expected to grow at a significant CAGR.

The increasing use of microfluidics technology and the introduction of digital imaging systems in hematology laboratories are expected to drive the global hematology diagnostics market growth forward. Factors such as increasing adoption of POC testing hematology products in developing economies, the introduction of innovatively advanced hematology items, and the growing inclination toward automation are driving market growth. Furthermore, the increasing availability of a diverse range of consumables is fueling the growth of the consumable segment. Additionally, the instruments category comprises fully-automated and semi-automated hematology analyzers. Growing automation and technological developments are two key factors driving the growth of the instruments segment.

Hematology Diagnostics Market Segmentation

The global hematology diagnostics market is divided on the basis of product, test type, and end-user. The hematology diagnostics market is divided into two product categories: instruments (analyzers, flow cytometers, and others) and consumables (reagents, stains, and others). The test type is categorized into blood count, platelet function, hemoglobin, and hematocrit. Furthermore, the end-user segment is divided into hospitals, diagnostic labs, and

others.

Hematology Diagnostics Market Share

Consumables contributed the most market share in 2021 and are expected to maintain their dominance all through the forecast timeframe due to increased demand for consumables as the incidences of blood disorders and other infections rise. The blood count sub-segment generated the most revenue in 2021, according to test type. Hospitals will have a sizable market share in 2021, according to our hematology diagnostics market forecast. Diagnostic labs, on the other hand, are expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Hematology Diagnostics Market Regional Growth

Constantly Increasing Geriatric Population and Sophisticated Technological Facilities in North America to Create More Opportunities in the Global Market

Geographically, the global hematology diagnostics market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to be the market's highest revenue-generating region in 2021. This growth is attributed to the increasing frequency of patients experiencing blood issues, the developing predominance of target illnesses, raising interest in blood transfusions, and the region's growing interest in hematology testing. Over the forecast period, North America is expected to grow at a significant CAGR. Because of its large population and growing public awareness of health issues, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Factors such as increased awareness of health issues, rising disposable income, and increased use of diagnostic and therapeutic products. The European hematology diagnostics market is expected to grow in the coming years due to increasing automation in healthcare equipment and rising expenditure. Middle East and Africa, as well as Latin America, are expected to contribute significant revenue shares in 2030.

Hematology Diagnostics Market Players

The company profiling of key players in the global hematology diagnostics market includes company overview, major business strategies and revenues. The key players of the market are Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Boule Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Drew Scientific, EKF Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Sysmex Corporation and industry participant battle on the basis of price, new innovated product launch, and expanding market presence.

Questions Answered By This Report

What was the market size of Hematology Diagnostics Market in 2021?

What will be the CAGR of Hematology Diagnostics Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

Who are the major players in Global Hematology Diagnostics Market?

Which region held the largest share in Hematology Diagnostics Market in 2021?

What are the key market drivers of Hematology Diagnostics Market?

Who is the largest end user Hematology Diagnostics Market?

What will be the Hematology Diagnostics Market value in 2030?





